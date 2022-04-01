ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swanton, OH

(Paid Content) Village Of Swanton Welcomes New Finance Director

By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFINANCE DIRECTOR … Jason Vasko stands following the Village of Swanton’s previous Council meeting. Mr. Vasko is the village’s new Finance Director. The Village of Swanton welcomed their new Finance Director, Jason Vasko, during the village’s previous council meeting. Mr. Vasko is replacin... PLEASE LOGIN...

thevillagereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter

Towamencin searching for new finance director

TOWAMENCIN — Township officials are looking for someone new to handle Towamencin’s books. Two action items were approved Wednesday night indicating that the search is on for a new township finance director. “With the resignation of the township’s finance director, we have received a proposal from Bee Bergvall...
TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, PA
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine signs executive order to quickly, efficiently distribute COVID relief funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday authorizing emergency rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to hospice providers, nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Signed Executive Order by WSYX/WTTE on Scribd. The executive order will...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown building may become apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Knights of Columbus and Salesian Boys and Girls Club building downtown could get new life as a residential property. https://nbc4i.co/3NfZE55.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Swanton, OH
Swanton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
Fort Morgan Times

Premier Farm Credit welcomes new marketing director

Premier Farm Credit has announced an addition to its team of employees: Lee Salyards is the new Director of Marketing and Communications. “We are pleased to have Lee join our team. Her strong marketing and sales background along with her passion for supporting the agriculture industry makes her an excellent addition to our team,” said CEO Mike Grauberger.
STERLING, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy