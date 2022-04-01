ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Anna Paulina Luna announces $400K in Q1 fundraising for CD 13 race

By Daniel Figueroa IV
floridapolitics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CD 13 race is one of the most contentious and closely watched of the 2022 midterms. Anna Paulina Luna, a GOP candidate for the race in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, announced Friday that her campaign raised more than $400,000 in the first quarter of 2022. That means...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Elections
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ben Diamond
Person
Charlie Strong
Reason.com

The New York Times Belatedly Admits the Emails on Hunter Biden's Abandoned Laptop Are Real and Newsworthy

Yesterday The New York Times published a story that quotes emails from a laptop that Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware. The messages reinforce the impression that Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company that reportedly paid the younger Biden $50,000 a month to serve on its board, expected him to use his influence with his father for the company's benefit—an allegation that figured prominently in the scandal that led to Donald Trump's impeachment for pressuring the Ukrainian government to announce a Biden-Burisma corruption investigation. The messages include evidence that Hunter Biden arranged an April 2015 meeting between his father, then the vice president, and a Burisma executive.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paulina#Fundraising#Rep Jim Jordan#Gop#House#Conference Chair#Republican#Democrat
The Independent

Senior GOP senator seems to admit fellow Republicans’ grilling of Ketanji Brown Jackson was all about getting on Fox News

GOP Senator Chuck Grassley has appeared to admit Republican attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing were performative posturing to get on Fox News. In a viral TikTok, a constituent can be heard telling Mr Grassley that the Republican treatment of Ms Jackson was “appalling”.“They beat her up really bad and I think it was just appalling,” the constituent said at a town hall in Mr Grassley’s home state Iowa last week. “That’s all they could come up with, and the main thing they did this for is so they can get TV time.”Mr Grassley,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
creators.com

Years Late and Millions Short on Hunter Biden

Michael Isikoff, once the top investigative reporter for Newsweek, tweeted something unintentionally humorous about a New York Times story. "In the category of — didn't see this coming," he wrote, "The @nytimes confirms the authenticity of Hunter Biden emails derived from his laptop that had been previously dismissed as Russian disinformation."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy