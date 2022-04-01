Anna Paulina Luna announces $400K in Q1 fundraising for CD 13 race

GOP Senator Chuck Grassley has appeared to admit Republican attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing were performative posturing to get on Fox News. In a viral TikTok, a constituent can be heard telling Mr Grassley that the Republican treatment of Ms Jackson was “appalling”.“They beat her up really bad and I think it was just appalling,” the constituent said at a town hall in Mr Grassley’s home state Iowa last week. “That’s all they could come up with, and the main thing they did this for is so they can get TV time.”Mr Grassley,...

