Black American photographer Chester Higgins documents African culture

Alejandro Cegarra’s shot of refugee​s held south of the border with the US shows Trump’s immigration policy in action. The Venezuelan photographer Alejandro Cegarra took this picture at an improvised asylum seekers’ camp in Matamoros, a city in the north-eastern corner of Mexico, on the south bank of the Rio Grande border with Texas. It is part of a series of pictures that Cegarra has taken of the “second wall”, the legacy of Donald Trump’s agreement with Mexico that refugees are returned across the border to await asylum hearings. The boy holding his head in his hands is from Honduras; the volunteers blowing bubbles are part of Bay Area Border Relief, a humanitarian organisation from San Francisco. Cegarra’s pictures, shortlisted in the documentary category of this year’s Sony world photography awards, shine a light on those thousands of childhoods lost to the escalating aggression of immigration policies.

33 MINUTES AGO