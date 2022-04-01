ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Black American photographer Chester Higgins documents African culture

kclu.org
 1 day ago

Acclaimed Black American photographer Chester Higgins has made dozens of trips...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
Variety

CAA Signs NBC News’ Peter Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Peter Alexander, the co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News, and will represent him in his dealings with media and other potential employers. Alexander is also co-anchor of the weekend broadcast of “Today,” which he joined in October of 2018. He and Kristen Welker, who is also NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent, have led “Today” on weekends since January of 2020, anchoring the program from Washington, D.C. Alexander has been with NBC News since 2004 and has covered events around the world as well as in the nation’s capital. He gained...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black American#Npr#Racial Injustice#Racism#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Paul Adam Smeltz

Black Culture with a Red Screening

The Create and Be Studio’s 3rd annual Black Culture In The Burg Art Exhibition.Paparazzi Paul. On the first notable day of Spring of 2022, The Create and Be Studio in Stroudsburg, PA held an Artists’ Reception for their 3rd annual Black Culture In The Burg Art Exhibition on Friday March 18th to Celebrate Black Art, Creativity, and Black Culture In The Pocono region of Northeast PA. The exhibition featured the work of Stephanie Orellana, Donte Stokes, Albert Shivers, Caren Shapiro, Tyronn Brewington, Ivy Fox, Marcus Natt, Sylvia Thompson, and Courtney Natt. A television monitor that presented the artists was placed near the gallery’s entrance as they voiced their views on the exhibition's theme. The evening also included a screening of the film titled, “RED” that was Written and Directed by Tyronn Brewington.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times Leader

African American Art on display at Misericordia

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When a bystander asked Kas Williams which piece of art spoke to her most loudly, Williams led the way through the Pauly Friedman Gallery at Misericordia University and stood before “Streetcar Scene.”. The 1945 lithograph by John Woodrow Wilson depicts...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The big picture: lost childhoods in a​n ​asylum seekers’ camp​ in Mexico

Alejandro Cegarra’s shot of refugee​s held south of the border with the US shows Trump’s immigration policy in action. The Venezuelan photographer Alejandro Cegarra took this picture at an improvised asylum seekers’ camp in Matamoros, a city in the north-eastern corner of Mexico, on the south bank of the Rio Grande border with Texas. It is part of a series of pictures that Cegarra has taken of the “second wall”, the legacy of Donald Trump’s agreement with Mexico that refugees are returned across the border to await asylum hearings. The boy holding his head in his hands is from Honduras; the volunteers blowing bubbles are part of Bay Area Border Relief, a humanitarian organisation from San Francisco. Cegarra’s pictures, shortlisted in the documentary category of this year’s Sony world photography awards, shine a light on those thousands of childhoods lost to the escalating aggression of immigration policies.
The Independent

French the Kid: ‘I had to prove myself at school in Toulouse – they hated English people’

In 2019, an unknown rapper dropped his first single on YouTube. So far, so normal. Only this time, the rapper was flitting seamlessly between English and fluent French. The video for “Bella Latina” was relatively low-quality, just something shot in his hometown. But the raw talent was impossible to overlook. “My guy passed French A Levels,” one fan joked, while another remarked: “I don’t even know what he’s saying and I’m getting gassed.”Since then, bilingual rapper French the Kid has established himself as one of the most unique and talented young artists in the UK. Yet it’s taken the 22-year-old,...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Facebook owner reportedly paid Republican firm to push message TikTok is ‘the real threat’

Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, is reportedly paying a notable GOP consulting firm to create public distrust around TikTok. The campaign, launched by Republican strategy firm Targeted Victory, placed op-eds and letters to the editor in various publications, accusing TikTok of being a danger to American children, along with other disparaging accusations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy