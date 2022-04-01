ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, IL

Olympics-‘Festival-style’ qualifiers aim to showcase newest sports

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday announced a Paris 2024 qualifier series for BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing held in three “festival-style events” to boost awareness...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
Sierra Sun

Local Olympian steps away: Hannah Halvorsen announces decision to move on from professional ski racing

One of the greatest Nordic skiers to come out of the Truckee-Tahoe area announced she’s stepping away from the sport. Hannah Halvorsen, 24, on Thursday announced she’s transitioning away from professional ski racing following a career that included numerous World Cup starts since her debut in 2019. Later that year she suffered a career-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. The accident left her with a fractured tibia, a torn and detached MCL and PCL, and bleeding and bruising in her brain. And yet, the Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumna fought back to earn a place on the U.S. Ski Team and in December posted a career-best seventh place finish at a World Cup sprint event in Dresden, Germany. Halvorsen would later be named to her first Olympic team. She competed in sprint during the Beijing games and finished in 43rd place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Paris, IL
Sports
City
Paris, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy