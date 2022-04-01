Olympics-‘Festival-style’ qualifiers aim to showcase newest sports
By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
1 day ago
(Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday announced a Paris 2024 qualifier series for BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding and sport climbing held in three “festival-style events” to boost awareness...
The president of cycling’s governing body has held emergency talks with other international sports federations about creating tougher new rules for the participation of trans women in elite women’s sport “within months”. In a notable intervention, the UCI president, David Lappartient, said cycling’s current rules, which...
Oksana Masters did not expect to win a medal in all seven of her events at the Paralympics. She had no idea going into the Games that she could break the U.S. record for career Winter Paralympic medals, which she did with her 14th in the closing relay. “I’m still...
While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
One of the greatest Nordic skiers to come out of the Truckee-Tahoe area announced she’s stepping away from the sport. Hannah Halvorsen, 24, on Thursday announced she’s transitioning away from professional ski racing following a career that included numerous World Cup starts since her debut in 2019. Later that year she suffered a career-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. The accident left her with a fractured tibia, a torn and detached MCL and PCL, and bleeding and bruising in her brain. And yet, the Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumna fought back to earn a place on the U.S. Ski Team and in December posted a career-best seventh place finish at a World Cup sprint event in Dresden, Germany. Halvorsen would later be named to her first Olympic team. She competed in sprint during the Beijing games and finished in 43rd place.
Comments / 0