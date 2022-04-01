ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lash Fary previews Grammy gift bag

By Kobe Siy, Samantha Cortese
Lash Fary joined us live to preview the Grammy gift bag that celebrities will be receiving.

You can also have a chance to win a mini Grammy gift bag. Some of the items you can win are Turbo-flex sunglasses and one hour at Topgolf.

Text “SWAG” to 515151 or by visiting our contest website .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KTLA

