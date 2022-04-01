ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How To Decorate Your Home Like Succession

By Kambili
House Digest
House Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Succession is known for its opulent home decor and set design, but it's not only reserved for the 1%. Here is how to decorate your own home like...

www.housedigest.com

Elite Daily

35 Secrets Interior Designers Rely On To Make Homes Look Nicer & Feel Cozier

While upgrading your home, there are so many ways to make an impact without undergoing a full renovation. Minor enhancements like lighting, throw blankets, and pillows can make all the difference in the world when it comes to revamping your living space. To gain more insight, Bustle asked interior designers what Amazon products they use to make homes feel nicer and cozier. Their answers prove that it really doesn't take much to give your home a quick upgrade.
INTERIOR DESIGN
DFW Community News

Easy Home Decor Updates

Do you ever wonder if your house needs a little refresh? The answer is YES and this is the perfect time to focus on some home decor updates. Today I want to share a few spring home pieces and some tips on how to update your home. After all, your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that needs to be updated. The boutique below has plenty of options for every home style at all different price points. Click the photo above to shop those items or keep scrolling.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Cheer Up Your Home with Our Favorite Spring 2022 Decor

Fresh, verdant, bright, and cheerful, spring decor has a way of infusing our homes with a sense of optimism. This year’s collections from retailers like Anthropologie, West Elm, and the independent designers at Etsy draw from 2022’s most refreshing trends, as well as enduring traditional materials and styles. Here are some of our favorites:
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Interior Decor#Decoration#Hamptons#Ex Canadian#Hbo#Hungarian#British#Waystar Royco
Apartment Therapy

5 Professional Organizers Reveal the Items You Should Never Keep on Your Kitchen Counter

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are spots in my home that just always seem to be covered in things, and the kitchen counter is a particularly bad hotspot. Beyond just the visual aspect of having a ton of clutter on your kitchen counter, there’s also the “ew” factor: Items left out on your kitchen counter are subject to water splashes, food stains, and other hazards. Every year, Apartment Therapy tours the homes of inspiring professional organizers, and this year I asked them to share their organizing wisdom, too. Below, they give up the items that should never be stored or kept on your kitchen counters. Peruse this list, and then consider taking an inventory of your own kitchen’s workspace.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Closet Storage Solution Has Totally Cleared the Clutter From My Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always used the top shelf of my closet for things in boxes that I don’t need to access on a day-to-day basis (think: fancy shoes, old board games, etc.). It’s just such a hard spot to reach, and loose items are bound to become a total mess up there with me pawing blindly for the exact sweater I want. But to be honest, I don’t have enough storage space in my apartment to devote all of that real estate to things I don’t use very often. It was only when the lake of space in my closet was causing a mess to pile up in my actual bedroom that I was finally motivated to do something about it. To put a stop to the clutter before it could get any worse, I decided to try a new strategy for organizing my closet: Clear Plastic Closet Storage containers from mDesign.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Best Color to Paint Your Ceiling, According to a Real Estate Agent

Whether you’re looking to sell your home or you’d just like to brighten it up, you may be wondering which color (or more realistically, which shade of white) to paint your ceilings. It can be a mind-boggling question — especially if you have a hard time telling the difference between cloud white and decorator’s white — so I talked to a few experts to help you figure out how to decide whether to paint your ceilings, and which color will work best in your home. Here, Seattle real estate agent Katie Melton and her client, recent homebuyer and avid home decorator Jenna Somers, offer their advice.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

We Tried 5 Methods for Cleaning an Oven — The Winner Was Surprisingly Effective and Even Kinda Fun

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cleaning the inside of the oven may be one of the most dreaded household chores of all time. I know I tend to put it off — because I don’t want to do it and I know that I can literally close the door on the problem. Of course, this only makes the job harder.
LIFESTYLE
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Dining Room Redo Features a Smart IKEA Hack and Other Custom DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best ways to squeeze in a large group for dining is with banquette seating. Apartment Therapy has featured many great home redos that add banquettes or benches off the kitchen, like this tiny cottage kitchen that got a major expansion, or this beautiful black and white kitchen with a banquette behind the stairs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

This Amazon Storefront Breaks Down Living Room Decorating in 8 Easy Steps

If you're feeling like you're in a living room decorating rut, it's probably time for a simple refresh that'll instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking to upgrade your furniture or add some decor to make the room feel complete, there's no easier place to shop than Amazon. Case in point, the retailer has a hidden storefront designed to help you create the perfect living room in eight easy steps.
INTERIOR DESIGN
