Utilize in-home care with DispatchHealth

If you have a senior loved one, you may notice that they are falling more frequently, not eating correctly, or becoming disoriented and puzzled. This should make you concerned about your senior family members. Moving to a care home might just be the best possible decision in such a situation.
A healthcare trend to offer in-home care, which provides urgent medical care in patient homes and saves emergency room costs, is picking up speed. Pittsburgh, Pa.-based UPMC, for example, launched an in-home urgent medical care service in September 2021 called the In Home Urgent Care PLUS program, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported March 21.
Some care homes have "no choice" but to allow workers who have Covid to deliver care, a public health official said. According to Public Health England cases are rising the fastest in Somerset. As a result, care homes in the county are struggling to safely staff their services and schools...
Lindsay Cole’s passion for the medical profession began in childhood. She recalls that on visits to the doctor she was always curious about the thermometer, the stethoscope, and even blood tests that were important in helping people.
More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported. Of those,...
Fewer than a third of U.S. dental practices treated any patients on public insurance in 2020. The pandemic highlighted the racial disparities regarding healthcare, but new data from The Pew Charitable Trusts shows this also extends to oral healthcare. Per their analysis, “[t]he prevalence of treated and untreated tooth decay among American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Hispanic, and Black third-graders is considerably higher—and the use of dental sealants to prevent decay tends to be lower—than in their White classmates.”
After being homeless for over a year, Takisha Clark accepted a position as a receptionist at a nonprofit that helped victims of drug and child abuse. Being in that environment and seeing the trials and tribulations of victims helped reshape her determination to rise above. Moving up in the organization...
Hospitals and health systems are experiencing severe shortages of pharmacy technicians, with a majority of pharmacy administrators in a recent survey reporting turnover rates of at least 21% in 2021, and nearly 1 in 10 noting they had lost 41% or more of their technicians. Pharmacy technicians are responsible for...
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - During March, we honor the women who made history. But there are millions of women making history right now as healthcare workers during the pandemic. The number of women in healthcare has been increasing for several years now. 80% of the overall growth in healthcare over the last twenty years has been women, according to the U.S. Census. They report that women account for 75% of full-time healthcare workers today.
In normal times, 61% of restaurants fail within three years of opening, and the pandemic added even more pressure. Rohini Dey is the owner of Vermillion, an Indian and Latin fusion restaurant in Chicago that's been serving customers for nearly 20 years. About 90,000 restaurants nationwide closed their doors during...
A research team led by Kingston University and King's College London have identified seven important components of leadership in integrated health and social care teams and systems. These were released today in a study funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). The identified components, referred to as mechanisms,...
