Dorchester Co. student art displayed at museum

SNOW HILL, Md. – As spring arrives, many on the Lower Eastern Shore are asking about the status of the Black-Eyed Susan. The Black-Eyed Susan is a 149-passenger paddlewheel-driven boat with the Victorian style interior, built in 1986 and acquired by the Town of Snow Hill last year to provide catered luncheon and dinner cruises up and down the Pocomoke River. The boat opened last August and was able to provide several successful voyages before the end of the season. The community has high hopes that the boat will spur an economic development boom that will attract visitors and residents.

SNOW HILL, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO