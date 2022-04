When folks who have worked their entire careers in large corporations take the plunge and become entrepreneurs, they quickly learn that the skills that got them ahead in their corporate jobs don’t always translate into success in the startup world. Making the jump from a steady job in a corporate setting to becoming your own boss as an entrepreneur can be difficult and daunting. It’s a life-altering change, and with eleven out of twelve startups failing, there’s no guarantee of success. This session will consider five key areas – product, customers, channels, employees, financial – and examine the differences between corporate America and startup-land to help entrepreneurs reduce their risk of heartache and failure.

