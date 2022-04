Cheyenne Frontier Days ™ (CFD) recently announced the 2022 Frontier Nights ® entertainment series. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will return with its new Team Series event and the complete concert schedule was released. In addition, the 126th annual “Daddy of ‘em All ® ” will feature nine days of PRCA professional rodeo that will conclude with Championship Sunday, where champions are crowned, and legends are made. Rodeo and PBR tickets have been on sale since December, and Season Ticket memberships were made available in November for those interested in purchasing all performances for rodeo, night show, or both.

