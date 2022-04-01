ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas sophomore guard KK Robinson to enter transfer portal

By Kevin McPherson
fox16.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK — A national Top 50 recruit coming out high school two years ago, Arkansas sophomore Khalen “KK” Robinson said via Twitter on Friday that he will enter the transfer portal. Robinson (6-0 guard, Bryant) appeared in 19 of Arkansas’ 37 games in 2021-22, averaging...

www.fox16.com

