One of the best Jumpman models of all-time is the Air Jordan 4. This is a sneaker that came out all the way back in 1989, and since that time, it has become a staple of sneaker culture. New offerings are always being released, and in 2022, fans are expecting a lot of dope models to make their way to the market. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have seen some new teasers of the Air Jordan 4, including this new "Midnight Navy" model, below.

