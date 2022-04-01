ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every day is Earth Day in Oregon!

By Family Matters
KATU.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Matters invites you to celebrate Earth Day all month long with Earth Day Oregon!. Earth Day Oregon (EDO) is an annual effort that brings attention and donations to nonprofits across Oregon by fostering and promoting lasting...

cntraveler.com

The Best Camping in Oregon, From Crater Lake to the Oregon Dunes

If you could create an ideal camping destination from scratch, chances are it’d look a lot like Oregon. Forests carpet nearly half the state. The landscapes range from rugged coastline to arid high desert. And winding highways give road-trippers plenty of weird Americana and scenic viewpoints worth pulling over for. Along the way, you’ll find no shortage of places to pitch a tent or park your RV.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

'Toy story': ODOT finds hundreds of toys along I-5 in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of stuffed animals were found scattered across Interstate 5 in Portland, leaving state transportation officials wondering how they got so far from home. The toys were found near the Burnside Bridge Wednesday morning. Transportation crews closed a lane of I-5 and moved the toys to...
KATU.com

Oregon reports 351 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 42 more COVID deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials reported 351 new cases of coronavirus in Oregon on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total confirmed and presumptive cases to 703,465 since the pandemic began. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported 42 more COVID-19 related deaths. Oregon’s COVID death toll sits at 7,115....
KATU.com

St. Johns neighbors upset over 'megapole' installed by PGE

ST. JOHNS, Ore. — Neighbors call it a "megapole." "It’s a pole that’s more suitable to carry lines over the Columbia River, not across a 25-foot neighborhood street," said Jennifer, who lives right next door to the pole. Neighbors said they received two notices from PGE in...
KATU.com

Bureau of Land Management increasing recreation site fees in April

SALEM, Ore. - For the first time in over 10 years, Bureau of Land Management recreation sites in northwest Oregon will see new and increased fees. The changes will take effect at 22 sites in April. A majority of undeveloped BLM-administered lands in the district will continue to provide free...
KATU.com

Gov. Brown on Florida bill: 'In Oregon, we say gay'

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a statement Monday after Florida’s governor signed a bill that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The bill, called the “Don't Say Gay” bill by critics has drawn intense national scrutiny from those...
