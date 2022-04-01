ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Carrollton resident claims $2M Mega Millions lottery prize

By Caleb Wethington
 1 day ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in North Texas is starting off the spring season with a heck of a win from the Texas Lottery.

The lottery reports that a Carrollton resident has claimed a $2 million prize the lottery game, Mega Millions. This was a second-tier prize from the Mega Millions drawing on December 24. The ticket was purchased at the Racetrac on North Josey Lane.

The winning ticket was a quick pick with Megaplier that matched all five winning numbers but not the Megal Ball number.

The Texas Lottery says, “Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners.”

