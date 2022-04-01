‘Jackass’ star Knoxville trades stunts for WrestleMania bout

When Jackass Forever premiered in theaters in February, audiencew were introduced to a few new members of the Jackass squad. Old faves Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, Dave England and Jason “WeeMan” Acuna were joined by new faces like Eric Manaka and Rachel Wolfson, among others. But there’s one former Jackass collaborator who’s absent from the latest film: Bam Margera.
Margera did begin work on the film along with all of his former co-stars when it started filming in 2020, but production was suspended thanks to Covid-19. When filming resumed, Margera wasn’t asked back. The big question...
Comments / 0