Denver, CO

FamilyFest is back for the 4th annual event

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

FamilyFest is making a big slash by making its “COVID comeback event” @ Wings Over The Rockies, defenetly a cool location for our longtime event!

Bring the family to the 4th annual Denver FamilyFest, Denver’s Parent, Baby & Kids Festival: Saturday, April 2, 11am – 5pm, at Wings Over The Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver (admission to FamilyFest includes access to the museum as well).

The event will feature entertainment, activities, fun & informative stage presentations and lots of prizes (like tickets to Denver family attractions given away hourly)! Activities for kids are free and include a chance to meet characters from Ghostbusters and Huey the Dinosaur. There’s the ever popular Diaper Derby with races for toddler and babies! For parents, find family-oriented products and services. For further information, use this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/233999487767

