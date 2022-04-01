ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

See the gap in Trump’s January 6 call logs

By Annie Grayer
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
CNN — Official White House records from January 6, 2021, show a gap of more than seven hours in phone calls placed to or from former President Donald Trump as the riot at the US Capitol was unfolding. The House select committee investigating January 6 is in possession...

