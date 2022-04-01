ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out How All 32 World Cup Teams Are Grouped For 2022

By Jeremy Hayes
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyiBA_0ewkh2Ed00

Ready...Set...DRAW! The FIFA World Cup draw is finally here! The road to glory now has structure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCThK_0ewkh2Ed00
Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Check out every group in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Group A

Qatar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkdY7_0ewkh2Ed00

The hosts with the most? Qatar showed a lot of fight, making it to the CONCACAF Gold Cup Semi-Final in 2021, but will the home-pitch advantage be enough to get out of the group stage?

Ralph Freso / Getty Images

Ecuador

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWezm_0ewkh2Ed00

Ecuador is one of seven teams not in the top 32 in points, so they are truly underdogs. A single win would be a major accomplishment.

Wagner Meier / Getty Images

Senegal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSLqc_0ewkh2Ed00

Sadio Mané crushed his Liverpool teammate Mo Salah's hopes of making the World Cup in the AFCON qualifiers. But it was no accident — this squad is ranked 20th for a reason.

Visionhaus / Visionhaus / Getty Images

Netherlands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7V6W_0ewkh2Ed00

The Dutch have plenty of talent, but after a poor performance in the UEFA Euro Round of 16, a bit of doubt has been cast over them.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Group B

England

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmsSS_0ewkh2Ed00

Harry Kane leads the way for the English, but will they finally make a deep push out of the group stage?

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Iran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ud7eg_0ewkh2Ed00

Iran has had a solid squad since 2018, and now they have even more experience under their belt. Ehsan Hajsafi leads a squad hitting their prime.

Mohamed Farag / Getty Images

United States

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnYsI_0ewkh2Ed00

The stars and stripes are back in the World Cup after a disappointing finish to the qualifiers four years ago. They are younger and more unpredictable, so it will be interesting to see if they can find the back of the net right out of the gate.

Omar Vega / Getty Images

Wales/Ukraine/Scotland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1JGE_0ewkh2Ed00

Once Ukraine and Scotland play each other in the EURO semi-final, the winner will take on Wales for this World Cup spot.

Burak Ceyhan / Getty Images/ iStockphoto / Burak Ceyhan / Getty Images/ iStockphoto / Ayvengo / Getty Images/ iStockphoto

Group C

Argentina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cif9z_0ewkh2Ed00

The only other time Canada made a World Cup, Argentina won the whole thing. Is it finally Messi's time?! Very excited to watch this squad.

Pedro Vilela / Getty Images

Saudi Arabia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mdbe_0ewkh2Ed00

A disappointing outing last World Cup, but they ended on a high note with a win against a banged-up Egypt.

Francois Nel / Getty Images

Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bi0CF_0ewkh2Ed00

All our neighbors are here! Mexico feels like they have missed a step, but they can still be a dangerous squad.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Poland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XajUM_0ewkh2Ed00

Lewandowski will be at the World Cup, so in a way, we're all winners. He has a lot to shoulder, but no opponent will want to be on the receiving end of his foot.

David Ramos / Getty Images

Group D

France

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMgsH_0ewkh2Ed00

The defending champs. Kylian Mbappé is only 23! This France national team has just as much talent as before, and I still feel like people are sleeping on them.

Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images

Peru/Australia/United Arab Emirates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCuor_0ewkh2Ed00

In June, one of these three teams will earn this spot via an intercontinental playoff.

Burak Ceyhan / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Ciydemimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto / Vanreeel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Denmark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KknpR_0ewkh2Ed00

From the great goalkeeping of Kasper Schmeichel to the wonderful story of Christian Eriksen returning as captain after collapsing on the pitch in 2021, Denmark will have plenty of things going for them this fall.

Stuart Franklin / Getty Images

Tunisia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1239zW_0ewkh2Ed00

Tunisia qualified again for the second World Cup in a row. They got a win against Panama last time, so the goal should be a win and a draw minimum.

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Group E

Spain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LycJB_0ewkh2Ed00

Spain isn't as strong as they have been in years past, but don't sleep on them. De Gea will have his hands full with some great strikers making the World Cup this year.

Fran Santiago / Getty Images

Costa Rica/New Zealand

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VakVW_0ewkh2Ed00

CONCACAF vs. Oceania in June for this World Cup spot.

Burak Ceyhan / Getty Images/ iStockphoto

Germany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxnXN_0ewkh2Ed00

The Germans are a little younger in the back, but still have plenty of firepower. Of all the teams in Pot 2, they are the ones other teams wanted to see the least.

Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

Japan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFNvy_0ewkh2Ed00

Watch out for Takumi Minamino, one of their better scorers sporting the number 10.

Masashi Hara / Getty Images

Group F

Belgium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07d1om_0ewkh2Ed00

The Belgians are LOADED with talent, from Eden Hazard to Kevin De Bruyne. I see them as legitimate favorites to win the whole thing.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

Canada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bo1CD_0ewkh2Ed00

O' CANADA?! That's right — our neighbors qualified for their second World Cup ever! How will they compete after a hot qualification? Only time will tell.

Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Morocco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320SX3_0ewkh2Ed00

Twenty-fourth in the FIFA rankings, but the expectations should still be to escape the group stage.

Visionhaus / Visionhaus / Getty Images

Croatia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FLI71_0ewkh2Ed00

They were so close to lifting gold last time but fell short to France. At 36, this is most likely Luka Modrić's last ride, and what a ride it has been.

Linnea Rheborg / Getty Images

Group G

Brazil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRJdW_0ewkh2Ed00

Seemingly the universal favorites, Brazil has a high-powered offense and high expectations for Neymar Jr. to deliver.

Buda Mendes / Getty Images

Serbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9o58_0ewkh2Ed00

Serbia is a solid squad worthy of qualification, but it will be interesting to see what they can do against the 24 other teams ranked ahead of them.

Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images

Switzerland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UKpZt_0ewkh2Ed00

The Swiss are always pretty good, but can they beat a Pot 1 team in their group? Shaqiri is always a competitive player to watch, so keep an eye on him.

Dan Mullan / Getty Images

Cameroon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ze436_0ewkh2Ed00

Cameroon was one of two shockers to come out of AFCON qualifiers. A big comeback against Algeria helped them win on away goals.

Visionhaus / Visionhaus / Getty Images

Group H

Portugal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzHBT_0ewkh2Ed00

Ronaldo's curtain call for Portugal. I don't know how well they will fair in the World Cup, but it will be nice to see one of the best ever give it one last shot.

Alex Pantling / Getty Images

Ghana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibMS6_0ewkh2Ed00

The Black Stars knocked Nigeria out on away goals, but qualification is qualification. Make no mistake — they have some talented guys on this squad, like Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey.

Visionhaus / Visionhaus / Getty Images

Uruguay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDo0T_0ewkh2Ed00

Don't mess with Uruguay. Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, and Diego Godín all might be staring at their last chance for World Cup glory, so expect them to win or go down fighting.

Buda Mendes / Getty Images

Korea Republic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iu2Xs_0ewkh2Ed00

All eyes are on Son. The Korean squad itself will have a tough time matching up against some top teams, but if Son gets loose with green grass ahead of him, watch out.

Francois Nel / Getty Images

Which national team do you think has the best shot at winning it all? Which group, in your opinion, is the "Group of Death" for 2022? Comment below!

