Check Out How All 32 World Cup Teams Are Grouped For 2022

Fans of soccer, or football depending on where you live, all around the world always look forward to this day. It’s the day the FIFA unveils the World Cup draw. This time, it was televised live on Fox Sports 1, featuring musical performances and lots of fanfare. But for USA fans, it marked the moment of redemption. The United States men’s national team did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018, making this more that much more exciting.

MLS ・ 17 HOURS AGO