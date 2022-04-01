Check Out How All 32 World Cup Teams Are Grouped For 2022

Related
World Cup 2022: England draw Iran and USA – and wait on Wales, Scotland or Ukraine
England have been paired with the USA and Iran plus the winners of the delayed playoff … Scotland, Ukraine or Wales
United States will play England and Iran - and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine - in Group B after the draw for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
The United States has been drawn with England, Iran and one of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in the group-stage phase of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In a repeat of the 2010 World Cup, when the US drew 1-1 with England, the two countries will face each other again in the group-stage on November 25.
The juiciest match-ups in the opening round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
In Group B, the US will face off against both England and Iran, while Spain will play Germany in Group E.
Brazil fear lack of European matches could cost them in Qatar
April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the World Cup but their lack of friendlies against European opposition over the last four years perturbs coach Tite, who fears it could cost them in Qatar. Brazil were drawn in Group G on Friday and will face...
How does the FIFA World Cup draw work?
On Friday, April 1, qualified nations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will find out their group and opponents for the tournament.
Breaking: United States Learn 2022 FIFA World Cup Opponents
In 2014, the United States got drawn against Germany, Portugal and Ghana for the World Cup in what was known as “the Group of Death” for how challenging the three opponents were. At today’s draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the United States got a slightly easier group – but one that still presents plenty of challenges.
USMNT to 'focus on winning' final World Cup qualifier
The US men’s national team are one game away from qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but Gregg Berhalter insists this game is no different.
5 Asian Teams Guaranteed To Play At 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar With 6th Relying On Playoffs
The AFC could have six teams at a World Cup for the first time ever depending on who wins an inter-confederation playoff in June.
'Why is Casper playing football?': Social media pours scorn on 'TERRIBLE' Qatar World Cup mascot 'La'eeb' after its unveiling before the draw... with some comparing it to the cartoon ghost
Social media has been left unimpressed by the new mascot for the 2022 Qatar World Cup - comparing it to Casper the Friendly Ghost. The mascot called 'La'eeb' was unveiled before teams discovered who they will play in the group stages of the tournament later this year. La'eeb is an...
FIFA 2022 World Cup draw: Time, TV, streaming info and participating countries
The 32 nations who will be competing in this year's World Cup in Qatar will learn their group matchups on Friday. Here's how you can follow the draw.
England's potential path to the World Cup final: Senegal, France and Belgium could lie in wait for Three Lions in the knockout stages before a potential final showdown with Germany, Spain or Brazil
England will be looking to end 56 years of hurt when they head to Qatar for the World Cup this winter. Seven games stand in the Three Lions' way of lifting the Jules Rimet trophy in December as they look to go one better than their Euro 2020 final appearance at Wembley last year - with the final taking place the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium on 18 December.
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'Revenge time' as Ghana paired with Uruguay, while Cameroon get Brazil
Ghana are out for "revenge" after being drawn with Uruguay in the group stages of the 2022 World Cup. Their encounter in Group H, where the Black Stars will also face Portugal and South Korea, will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final. Ghana were eliminated by Uruguay...
BBC
Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: England could face Scotland or Wales in group stage
England could face Scotland or Wales at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 after the draw for the tournament's finals was made on Friday. One of Wales, Scotland or Ukraine will go into Group B after the remaining European play-off path is completed. Iran and the USA have also been...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022: Full Group Stage schedule for Qatar
T-234 days until play begins for the 2022 FIFA World Cup!. With the draw complete, fans can begin to look forward to the games in November and December in Qatar. Here is the full schedule of play in the Group Stage. United States' schedule (Group B):. * Match 1: vs....
2022 FIFA World Cup: Who is the USA playing in the Group Stage?
The 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup will kick off on November 21 from Qatar and the United States is making a triumphant return to the worldwide stage.
CBS Sports
USMNT's World Cup schedule: Americans to face England, Iran and another European team
Just days after the United States men's national team qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, we now know who they will play in Qatar. On Friday, the draw took place, giving us the schedule for the red, white and blue as they return to the cup after missing out in 2018.
BBC
Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: Day-by-day guide to fixtures
We now know who plays who and when in this year's World Cup finals in Qatar following Friday's draw in Doha. The tournament kicks off on Monday, 21 November with a match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium. England are also in action on the opening...
History Is on Europe’s Side Following Competitive 2022 World Cup Draw
Now that the groups are set, we break down each quartet in Qatar, where the storylines go beyond the sport and where non-European sides are hoping to break through.
Twitter reacts to USMNT landing in Group B with England in FIFA World Cup draw
Fans of soccer, or football depending on where you live, all around the world always look forward to this day. It’s the day the FIFA unveils the World Cup draw. This time, it was televised live on Fox Sports 1, featuring musical performances and lots of fanfare. But for USA fans, it marked the moment of redemption. The United States men’s national team did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018, making this more that much more exciting.
