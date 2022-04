Ten years ago filmmaker Judd Apatow debuted the movie This Is 40, a spin-off of Knocked Up starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann as their characters navigated life and their relationship while over the hill. With a decade now in the rearview mirror, Apatow has started considering a sequel, naturally titled This Is 50. Speaking in an interview with TheWrap, the filmmaker revealed that he's got an idea for the movie and is writing it now. "I've always wanted to make 'This Is 50' and it is time," the writer-director said, adding: "I'm hoping that comes together. I have an idea that I really like for it."

