What countries wound up in what groups at the World Cup draw?

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

Setting the field

The draw for World Cup '22 was held in Qatar on Friday, April 1. There are 8 groups and four teams in each. Where did the United States wind up? Where did the other countries in the mega-soccer event find themselves? Let's take a look

Group A

A1: Qatar. A2:  Ecuador. A3: Senegal. A4: Netherlands.

Group B

B1: England. B2: Iran. B3: United States of America. B4: European Playoff Winner.

Group C

C1: Argentina. C2: Saudi Arabia. C3: Mexico. C4: Poland.

Group D

D1: France. D2: Intercontinental Playoff 1 winner. D3: Denmark. D4: Tunisia.

Group E

E1: Spain. E2: Intercontinental Playoff 2 winner. E3: Germany. E4:  Japan.

Group F

F1: Belgium. F2: Canada. F3:  Morocco. F4: Croatia.

Group G

G1: Brazil. G2: Serbia. G3: Switzerland. G4: Cameroon.

Group H

H1: Portugal. H2: Ghana. H3: Uruguay. H4: Korea Republic.

