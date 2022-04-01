What countries wound up in what groups at the World Cup draw?
Setting the fieldThe draw for World Cup '22 was held in Qatar on Friday, April 1. There are 8 groups and four teams in each. Where did the United States wind up? Where did the other countries in the mega-soccer event find themselves? Let's take a look
Group AA1: Qatar. A2: Ecuador. A3: Senegal. A4: Netherlands.
Group BB1: England. B2: Iran. B3: United States of America. B4: European Playoff Winner.
Group CC1: Argentina. C2: Saudi Arabia. C3: Mexico. C4: Poland.
Group DD1: France. D2: Intercontinental Playoff 1 winner. D3: Denmark. D4: Tunisia.
Group EE1: Spain. E2: Intercontinental Playoff 2 winner. E3: Germany. E4: Japan.
Group FF1: Belgium. F2: Canada. F3: Morocco. F4: Croatia.
Group GG1: Brazil. G2: Serbia. G3: Switzerland. G4: Cameroon.
Group HH1: Portugal. H2: Ghana. H3: Uruguay. H4: Korea Republic.
