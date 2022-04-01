GUIDE TO ENGLAND'S QATAR WORLD CUP OPPONENTS: It is a dream draw for Gareth Southgate's men but the Three Lions have been frustrated by the United States before, have never played Iran and still to find out if they will play Wales, Scotland or Ukraine

DREAM draws really do come true. Gareth Southgate could not have picked the balls better had he been on stage himself in Doha.

Iran, United States and the winners of the European play-off between Wales, Scotland and Ukraine await in Qatar, where smooth passage to the last 16 will be expected of the Three Lions.

Here, Sportsmail takes a closer look at England’s Group B rivals.

Semi-finals in 2018, final in 2021 - can Harry Kane and England go one step further in Qatar?

The England manager should be happy with their draw for the group stage at the World Cup

England will be hoping to go one further after the heartache of their loss in the Euro 2020 final

United States

England know only too well how tricky United States can be on this stage. It was in 1950 that the Americans recorded a shock 1-0 win over Walter Winterbottom's side in Brazil and in 2010 Robert Green's howler gave the States a 1-1 draw in South Africa.

After seven straight finals appearances between 1990 and 2014 they were absent in Russia and will only be in Qatar by virtue of a goal-difference qualification ahead of Costa Rica.

Nonetheless, the current vintage are not short of star quality and they are ranked 15th in the world on the back of victory in the CONCACAF Gold Cup in August.

The standout name is Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, but a supporting cast is emerging in the form of Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna, Leipzig's Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie of Juventus.

There is a feeling that this tournament is as much about building for their hosting of the 2026 edition, but a young side with an emphasis on attack has enough talent to at least make it to the second round for a fifth time.

Coach Gregg Berhalter has won over sceptics after a difficult first year. But all eyes will be on Pulisic, the one American player you would argue is good enough to win a place in England's squad.

Who's the manager?

Gregg Berhalter - Berhalter was handpicked to take over as US coach back in 2018 when he was plucked from MLS franchise Columbus Crew as part of a huge reset following a shambolic 2-1 defeat by Trinidad and Tobago that saw them miss out.

After an uninspiring first year in charge, Berhalter has managed to make the most of the promising crop of American talent springing up across Europe and get a tune out of them. A former defender, the 48-year-old represented the US at two World Cups - 2002 and 2006.

Berhalter had a short stint in England as a player, making 19 appearances for Crystal Palace during the 2001-02 season.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic will be the United States' key attacking player in Qatar

Who's the star man?

Christian Pulisic - The Chelsea winger has been the poster boy for American football for a number of years and had to put up with team-mates that simply just weren't as good as him.

But now he has some back-up in the form of Tyler Adams, Giovanni Reyna, Ricardo Pepi, Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie. With a hat-trick against Panama earlier this week, Pulisic proved he will be their biggest threat in Qatar.

Against England he will get the chance to play against some of his team-mates at Stamford Bridge with the likes of Reece James and Mason Mount likely to feature for the three Lions.

How did they qualify?

It was nerve-shredding but the US sealed their place at Qatar this week by claiming the third and final automatic space in North America behind Canada and Mexico, despite losing to Costa Rica in their final match.

Their place was all but sealed before the game after beating Panama earlier in the week but still, a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica is not exactly how you want to celebrate a World Cup return.

Previous meetings

The United States were the lowest-seeded team that England could play from Pot 2 but are a more formidable threat than the side that held them to a 1-1 draw in the 2010 World Cup.

It was a match made famous by a blunder from Robert Green who spilled a long-range strike from Clint Dempsey after Steven Gerrard gave England an early early lead.

Their only meeting since that day was in 2018 when Jesse Lingard, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson scored in a 3-0 friendly victory.

Chance of winning the trophy - 1/5

Robert Green's goalkeeping blunder cost England victory against United States back in 2010

Iran

They look like easy opposition on paper but it might not prove so simple, especially as Iran are now as high as 21st in the FIFA world rankings. Factor in, too, opening day nerves for a traditionally slow-starting England team.

This will be Iran’s sixth World Cup but a first ever meeting with the Three Lions. They have never made it to the knockout rounds but Dragan Skocic’s side will fancy their chances in what should be an open group behind Southgate’s hot favourites.

Iran legend Ali Daei, the world’s second-highest international scorer, was on stage during the draw but Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun is the man upon whom the country’s hopes now rest. He has 40 goals from 62 caps and was linked with a move to Newcastle in January.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup draw was made on Friday in Doha ahead of this winter's tournament

Indeed, it is in attack where Iran can cause problems. Azmoun’s strike partner, Porto’s Mehdi Taremi, scored the only goal as they became the first Asian nation to qualify when beating Iraq in January. That match saw Iranian women allowed to attend for the first time in three years and they will be among the best supported nations in Qatar.

Skocic, a Croatian with experience at club level in Iran, has won 15 of his 17 matches in charge and they are no longer considered minnows. Nearly half of their squad is based in Europe, including Hull striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Brentford winger Saman Ghoddos.

Still, that should not be enough to upset England, should it?

Who's the manager?

Dragan Skocic - The Croatian coach was appointed in February 2020 as a replacement for former Belgium manager Marc Wilmots and has guided Iran through qualifying and to their sixth World Cup appearances.

Skocic has great experience of the Iranian football system, having worked with domestic clubs Malavana and Foolad. He has a sublime track record so far, winning 15 of the 17 games he has overseen as manager.

Who's the star man?

Sardar Azmoun - Azmoun was once a target for Liverpool in the Brendan Rodgers era at Anfield after impressing in Russia. A move to Anfield never materialised though and instead he stayed and joined Zenit St Petersburg, scoring 62 goals in 104 games.

His big move came in January when German side Bayer Leverkusen opted to bring forward his arrival to the Bundesliga from this summer. The 27-year-old is yet to find the back of the net for his new club but his speed and pressing will be a problem for teams in Qatar.

Iran won their group with eight wins from 10 matches, beating South Korea to top spot

How did they qualify?

After working their way through the deep qualifying pool in Asia, Iran finished top of the AFC's third round - a round robin system featuring the seven group winners and five best runners-up.

Iran won their group with eight wins from 10 matches, beating Son Heung-min and South Korea to top spot.

England will play on the opening day of a World Cup for the first time since 1966 when they play Iran.

However, it will mark the first time that the two nations have ever come up against each other.

That is despite this being Iran's sixth involvement at the World Cup - last finishing third in a group which consisted of Spain, Portugal and Morocco in Russia 2018.

Iran were no walkovers in that group either as they held Portugal to a 1-1 draw and only lost to Spain by one go

Chance of winning the trophy - 1/5

Wales v Scotland/Ukraine

Each of these will pose a different question of England. Ukraine, should they qualify, will no doubt be the best supported nation the world over, given Russia’s invasion of the country.

First, though, they have to find a way past Scotland, a fixture already delayed until June and one which is far from certain to go ahead.

Even if it does, Scotland will be favourites to set up an all-British showdown with Wales for the place in Qatar. They won their final six qualifiers to make the play-offs and are unbeaten in eight matches.

The Scots are bidding for their first World Cup in 24 years, but that is nothing compared to the 64 years since Wales’s only finals.

This time, though, Gareth Bale has led his country to within one match of Qatar and would relish a meeting with England in potentially his last big tournament.

But before he can start dreaming, they have a mammoth final to negotiate in Cardiff. That game was already of interest to English observers — it is even more so now.

Scotland held England to a goalless draw during the European Championships

England could come up against Gareth Bale and Wales, who they met back at Euro 2016

England could also face Ukraine, who they beat 4-0 in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020

2022 WORLD CUP FIXTURES DATES AND TIMINGS

Group Stages

Monday, November 21

Senegal v Holland - Al Thumama Stadium, 10am

England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, 1pm

Qatar v Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium, 4pm

USA v Wales/Scotland/Ukraine - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina v Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium, 10am

Denmark v Tunisia - Education City Stadium, 1pm

Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, 4pm

France v Peru/UAE/Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, 7pm

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium, 10am

Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, 1pm

Spain v Costa Rica/New Zealand - Al Thumama Stadium, 4pm

Belgium v Canada - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland v Cameroon - Al Janoub Stadium, 10am

Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, 1pm

Portugal v Ghana - Stadium 974, 4pm

Brazil v Serbia - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Friday, November 25

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 10am

Qatar v Senegal - Al Thumama Stadium, 1pm

Holland v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm

England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia v Peru/UAE/Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, 10am

Poland v Saudi Arabia - Education City Stadium, 1pm

France v Denmark - Stadium 974, 4pm

Argentina v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Sunday, November 27

Japan v Costa Rica/New Zealand - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 10am

Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, 1pm

Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm

Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Monday, November 28

Cameroon v Serbia - Al Janoub Stadium, 10am

South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, 1pm

Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, 4pm

Portugal v Uruguay - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Tuesday, November 29

Holland v Qatar - Al Bayt Stadium, 3pm

Ecuador v Senegal - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm

Iran v USA - Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Wednesday, November 30

Peru/UAE/Australia v Denmark - Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm

Tunisia v France - Education City Stadium, 3pm

Poland v Argentina - Stadium 974, 7pm

Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Thursday, December 1

Croatia v Belgium - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 3pm

Canada v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

Japan v Spain - Khalifa International Stadium, 7pm

Costa Rica/New Zealand v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Friday, December 2

Ghana v Uruguay - Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm

South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, 3pm

Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Serbia v Switzerland - Stadium 974, 7pm

Last 16

Saturday, December 3

Match 49 - 1A v 2B - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm

Match 50 - 1C v 2D - Al Rayyan Stadium, 7pm

Sunday, December 4

Match 52 - 1D v 2C - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

Match 51 - 1B v 2A - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Monday, December 5

Match 53 - 1E v 2F - Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm

Match 54 - 1G v 2H - Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, 7pm

Tuesday, December 6

Match 55 - 1F v 2E - Education City Stadium, 3pm

Match 56 - 1H v 2G - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Match 57 - Winner of Match 49 v Winner Match 50 - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Match 58 - Winner of Match 53 v Winner Match 54 - Education City Stadium, 3pm

Saturday, December 10

Match 59 - Winner Match 51 v Winner Match 52 - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Match 60 - Winner Match 55 v Winner Match 56 - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Match 61 - Winner Match 57 v Winner Match 58 - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Wednesday, December 14

Match 62 - Winner Match 59 v Winner Match 60 - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Match 63 - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm

Final

Sunday, December 18

Match 64 - Lusail Stadium, 3pm

All kick-off times where given are GMT.