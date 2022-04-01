ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

I’m a teacher – what we really mean when we say your kid’s a ‘delegator’ or ‘spirited’ in a parent-teacher conference

By Esmeralda Baez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

PARENTS beware - while you might think your child’s teacher is paying them a compliment, it could actually be a politely-worded insult.

Lucky for you, a school teacher revealed the real meaning behind common phrases used in meetings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNd01_0ewkgkOv00
A teacher revealed the truth about common phrases used in parent-teacher meetings Credit: TikTok/@burntoutteachers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4993fN_0ewkgkOv00
Lauren Lowder shared what a teacher really means if they call the child "spirited" Credit: TikTok/@burntoutteachers

"GREAT VERBAL SKILLS"

According to Lauren Lowder, if your child's teacher ever talks about the child's amazing "verbal skills," she is most likely hinting toward something else.

She explained in the clip: "Your child never shuts up."

"GOOD DELEGATOR"

Now if you hear any praising about your child's "delegating," it could go one of two ways.

Either the teacher is sincerely saying the kid is good at entrusting others or they are just really "bossy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3NPh_0ewkgkOv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QltT1_0ewkgkOv00

"SPIRITED"

A spirited child may sound like a good compliment coming from a teacher but think again.

This actually means they're "difficult" in the classroom or "borderline oppositional."

"KNOWS WHAT SHE WANTS"

For those parents who have the type of child that is adamant and clearly knows what they want, brace yourselves.

When a teacher mentions this, they mean your child is just plain "stubborn."

"SEEKS JUSTICE"

A child who "seeks justice," or respects the classroom rules a little too much isn't going to exactly be the teacher's favorite.

On the contrary, this is the kid is known to be the classroom "tattle tale."

"I CAN SEE HER ON BROADWAY"

Lastly, if you've ever heard the phrase "I can definitely see her on Broadway one day," don't automatically jump for joy.

By phrasing it like this the teacher is really saying that the child is always making it about themselves.

Lowder explained: "It's the Susie show around here and we're just sitting in the audience."

After watching Lowder's post, fellow educators decided to share their own meanings behind common teacher phrases.

One person wrote: "'They have been making incredible progress' is code for they're still behind grade level."

A second shared: “'Susie has a strong personality and sense of self' means she’s testing my last nerve every day."

However, parents also decided to share their thoughts on the matter.

"As the parent of a difficult child, I want the teacher to be upfront. I know she is no ray of sunshine," noted a third.

And while Lowder revealed the truth from a teacher's perspective, another teacher got the truth told by her students.

A fourth-year teacher asked her students what they'd change about her and their replies weren't exactly the nicest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46d7O1_0ewkgkOv00
The child in the classroom who knows what they want tend to be stubborn according to Lowder Credit: TikTok/@burntoutteachers

The US Sun
The US Sun

