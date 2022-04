CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police said to be searching for a missing Shenandoah Valley teenager. According to a release sent by the Aware Foundation of Virginia Wednesday, March 30, 18-year-old Tiffany Lynn Burrell of New Market was last seen in the Charlottesville area on March 22. Tiffany is said to...

NEW MARKET, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO