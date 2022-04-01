An updated look at Texas' WR depth chart

Texas’ wide receiver room has the potential to be one of the best position groups on the roster in 2022.

Xavier Worthy is back for year No. 2 after establishing himself as one of the nation’s best pass-catchers in 2021. Worthy snagged 63 passes for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman.

Finding another playmaker behind Worthy at wide receiver was a point of emphasis for the Texas staff this offseason. The Longhorns landed Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor via the portal. Neyor is known for the explosive play, averaging nearly 20 yards per catch with the Cowboys in 2021.

Jordan Whittington’s health may end up being the biggest X-factor for Texas’ wideouts this season. Whittington was having a career season before suffering a broken collarbone against Oklahoma. The Horns offense sputtered during Whittington’s absence last season.

Despite adding Neyor and getting other key players back, Steve Sarkisian is still concerned about the depth on the offensive side of the ball.

The majority of our mid years were on the defensive side of the ball. So I’m monitoring our offense as we go. We don’t have a great deal of depth at wide out. We don’t have a great deal of depth on the offensive line obviously right now, and then really at quarterback and not having Maalik. So that part we’ve just got to monitor now as we go and making sure we’re not just wearing these guys out.

Here is a look at where the Texas wide receiver depth chart stands this spring.

Xavier Worthy, Sophomore

Isaiah Neyor, RS Sophomore

Jordan Whittington, RS Junior

Marcus Washington, Senior

Troy Omeire, RS Freshman

Brenen Thompson, Freshman