LAFAYETTE (KPIX) – A new California law could help alleviate the Bay Area’s lack of affordable housing. On July 1, most Bay Area cities with BART stations must submit a plan to begin allowing development on those properties. It’s part of a state law designed to get suburban communities to build more housing. Assembly Bill 2923 was passed as a way to force reluctant cities to accept high-density, “Transit Oriented Developments” in their communities. TOD’s are dense housing complexes located within walking distance, or 1/2 mile, of a BART entrance. AB-2923 says cities in Contra Costa or Alameda Counties or...

LAFAYETTE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO