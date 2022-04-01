ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Slow Horses’ On Apple TV+, Where Gary Oldman Leads A Unit Of Screw-Up Spies

By Joel Keller
Decider.com
Decider.com
 1 day ago

Gary Oldman is one of those actors who buries himself in any role he plays, whether it’s Dracula or Winston Churchill. You’re never looking at “Oscar winner Gary Oldman” when he plays a role; you’re looking at whoever he’s personifying. In the new series Slow Horses , Oldman disappears into the slovenly, grouchy Jackson Lamb, the head of a unit of MI5 outcasts.
SLOW HORSES : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: A man impatiently waiting at an airport gate. He’s wearing an earpiece and nervously tapping his passport against his leg.

The Gist: River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) is an MI5 agent, and he’s at that airport gate to track a target who is supposed to receive a backpack bomb during a handoff. The operation is led by Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), one of the agency’s top directors. River is given intelligence by his colleague James Webb (Freddie Fox) that the target has a blue shirt and white tee, and he chases that man down, knocking over travelers in his way.

But when that yields nothing, he’s told that the target has a white shirt and blue tee. Taverner tells him to stand down but he crosses the tarmac to catch up with the target, and basically breaks the arm of a cop in his way, right in time for the target to detonate his bomb in front of him, right as a train pulls into the station by the airport.

Sometime later, we see a man with holes in his socks farting himself awake in his office. He’s Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who runs an MI5 outpost not-so-affectionally nicknamed “Slough House” in the agency. It’s not actually in Slough; in fact, it’s not far from MI5’s headquarters, but it might as well be in Slough. It’s an office full of agents who have messed up their careers in one way or another, including River. They mostly do the grunt work that the agents at headquarters don’t want to do, like look through the garbage of a right-wing journalist they’re investigating.

Lamb takes every chance he can to remind river that, even though he messed up a training exercise, if it were real life, a lot of people would have died. He also likes to remind River that if it weren’t for his well connected grandfather, David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce), he would have been booted out of the agency.

There are competent agents there, like Sid Baker (Olivia Cooke), who is tasked with getting information from a flash drive the journalist carries with his laptop. There also seems to be some banter between her and River. She puts the info from the flash drive on an MI5 laptop which is put in a “flash box,” which flashes and burns a person if it’s broken into.

Because Sid stepped out, Lamb reluctantly sends River to drop it off at HQ… to Webb, of all people; River thinks “Spider”, as he calls Webb, sandbagged him with bad intel. Before handing it over, though, he breaks into the flash box and grabs the data from the laptop, which turns out to be a decoy. In the meantime, a young Muslim student is abducted by right-wing extremists, bent on forcing all immigrants to leave the UK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1hWP_0ewkcTUI00 Photo: Apple TV+

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Even though Slow Horses is about government agents and not criminals, it still has the “Island of Misfit Toys” vibe of shows like Misfits or Leverage .

Our Take: What’s inherently appealing about Slow Horses is that misfit vibe we mention just above. The series, adapted from Mick Herron’s novel by writer Will Smith (no, not the slappy Oscar winner), may have an intriguing case at its center, but we didn’t see any evidence of that in the first episode. The series is going to ride on the characters populating Slough House, starting with Oldman as the super-crusty Lamb.

We have no idea how Lamb got into the position to lead this ragtag team; perhaps we’ll find that out as the season goes along. But Oldman leans into Lamb’s crustiness with all of his copious acting abilities. On the surface, he seems like a slob and an asshole, but there’s a reason why he’s an asshole, and that’s because he has no desire to see his charges stuck at Slough for their whole careers.

When Lamb sees River and Sid in the office late at night, he says, “If I find out you are indulging in extracurricular activities that upset the equilibrium of this blessed sanctuary, then I will make it so you wish you were in a Siberian gulag.” The way Oldman reads that sentence betrays both Lamb’s inherent laziness but also his grumpy desire to make sure his “fuck ups” aren’t his forever.

We don’t know a ton about the rest of the team and what led them to Slough House. Lamb’s second-in-command, Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves) is shown at an AA meeting, and she flashes back to when she found her husband’s bloody body in the bathroom; it’s likely the reason why she barely tolerates both her boss and the rest of the team. It’s obvious that Sid, like River, has some skills and is likely there for extreme reasons. But the other members of the crew — Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar) Min Harper (Dustin Demri-Burns), Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) and Struan Loy (Paul Higgins) — are just defined by quips in the dusty office. We hope to get to know them better as the series goes along.

But there’s already a feeling that, as the case of right-wing xenophobic terrorists continues, the case will take a back seat to how River, eager to prove he was screwed over and deserves another shot, goes rogue and investigates on his own, as well as the abilities of the rest of the crew. And in a show with so many personalities, that’s just fine with us.

Sex and Skin: None in the first episode.

Parting Shot: After watching the video of the abduction victim, Lamb pushes them out of the computer room saying “you’ve all got papers to shuffle.” Then he asks, “Where the fuck is River Cartwright?” River is outside, determinedly walking to work on the case on his own.

Sleeper Star: You don’t cast Kristin Scott Thomas in a role and just have her bark orders. She’s involved in the story in some way, whether it’s a connection to Lamb or some other way.

Most Pilot-y Line: A friend of the abducted man is shown doing standup comedy, and it’s pretty lame stuff.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Slow Horses has a bit of a generic case at its center, and it feels like some members of the Slough House team get short shrift, at least at first. But Oldman’s presence elevates our interest in just how everyone who works at Slough House actually got there.

Will you stream or skip the star-studded spy thriller #SlowHorses on @AppleTV +? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) April 1, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Joel Keller ( @joelkeller ) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com , VanityFair.com , Fast Company and elsewhere.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Decider.com
Decider.com

10K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow Decider.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're struggling to excavate the best sci-fi TV series from the depths of Prime Video, hopefully this list will provide a helping hand. Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself many favors in showing us the way to genre offerings -- and shows such as Orphan Black, The Expanse and Counterpart are essential viewing.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Lowden
Person
Saskia Reeves
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
David Cartwright
Person
Jonathan Pryce
Person
Gary Oldman
Person
Kristin Scott Thomas
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

James Caan Walked Out of ‘The Godfather’ Screening Due to Cut Scene: ‘I Was So Pissed Off’

Click here to read the full article. Leave the screening, take the cannoli. James Caan says that he walked out of an initial “The Godfather” screening after realizing director Francis Ford Coppola cut a key scene involving Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen. Caan played Sonny Corleone, the eldest son of mafia don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). “When Michael [Al Pacino] tells me he is going to take care of the cop and Sollozzo [Al Lettieri], I say, ‘You’ll get brains all over your nice Ivy League suit.’ There was a scene before in the same room that I had with Bobby [Duvall]...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Tv Junkie#Spies
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
Glamour

HBO Max: Every New Movie Coming to the Streaming Service in 2022

If the streaming services are the cast of OG Gossip Girl, HBO Max is Chuck Bass. Expensive, charming, and a little unpredictable. You just never know what it's going to get up to, but you know it'll be exciting. And possibly graphic. (In case you're wondering, Disney+ is Nate, Peacock is Dan, Amazon Prime is Blair, Netflix is Serena, and Hulu is Vanessa. Don't fight me on this.)
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Staircase’ Sets Series Premiere as HBO Max Unveils First Teaser (VIDEO)

The first teaser for HBO Max‘s highly-anticipated original, The Staircase, has arrived as the streamer announced a premiere date for the limited series. The Staircase will officially kick off on Thursday, May 5 with three full episodes with one new episode dropping each Thursday through June 9. The new show is based on the true story explored in the documentary of the same name.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon’ To Premiere Just Two Weeks Before Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series

HBO announced today that its Game of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon will debuts Sunday, August 21 on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. The announcement, while exciting for GoT fans, is also surprising considering that this means House Of The Dragon will be premiering two weeks before another highly anticipated fantasy series launched, Amazon Prime Video’s Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, which will arrive on September 2.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Following Will Smith’s Resignation From The Academy, Two Of His Upcoming Movies Have Hit Setbacks

This past week has been a whirlwind for Will Smith. After Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor has experienced heavy backlash (and some support) from Hollywood and the general public. There have been a number of developments since the awards show last Sunday, with the latest being the confirmation that Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Now, it would seem that two of his upcoming movies have experienced setbacks.
MOVIES
IndieWire

James Bond Meets ‘Amazing Race’ in Amazon Prime Video’s New 007 Reality Competition Show

Click here to read the full article. Amazon’s Prime Video is shaking (not stirring) up the reality TV space with James Bond–inspired reality competition series “007’s Road to a Million.” The international race will span eight episodes with contestants vying to win £1 million — or $1.3 million — in cash. Applications are now open, with production slated to begin later this year, as Variety reported. The project has reportedly been in the works at Prime Video for approximately four years, prior to Amazon purchasing James Bond studio MGM in an $8.5 billion deal that was finalized earlier this month. “007’s Road to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Netflix has a forgotten Will Ferrell movie you need to watch

Much of the attention that follows from all of the new on Netflix titles that the streamer releases each week tends to flow to the platform’s original series and movie debuts. Over-indexing on those, however, means you can miss some great gems from the past that get added to the streamer’s expansive library. One example? Will Ferrell’s 2010 movie Everything Must Go — one of those rare instances where the often-ridiculous funnyman decides to remind everyone that he also has serious acting chops.
MOVIES
Collider

David Fincher's Netflix Movie 'The Killer' Wraps Filming

David Fincher's forthcoming film for Netflix, The Killer, has wrapped production according to various sources, including the social media account of camera crew member Dwanye Barr. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, it will be Fincher's second full feature for the streaming service after 2020's Mank when it debuts late this year or early 2023. The Killer also marks a reunion between the director and his Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, who penned this adaptation of Alexis Nolent's French-language graphic novel of the same name.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Hulu's Alien Movie: 5 Things I Want To See In The Film

Whenever people ask what is the proper way to watch the Alien movies in order, I tell them to start with the 1979 original, move on to James Cameron’s 1986 sequel, Aliens, and then stop. That should tell you everything you need to know about my own personal feelings for the franchise overall. However, upon recent news, I might be open to the possibility of changing my answer.
MOVIES
Popculture

Amazon Prime Video's 'Upload' Season 2 Features Surprise Voice Cameo From 'Alias' Star

Amazon Prime Video's Upload just launched Season 2 of the hit sci-fi comedy, and it features a surprise voice cameo from an Alias star. Upload stars Robbie Amell as a man whose consciousness was uploaded to an afterlife computer program, which essentially keeps it alive eternally. (In theory...) Please Note: Spoilers Below for Upload Season 2.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy