Part 3 Of ?? In Our Marquette In The Portal Series

Even with the addition of Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, the Bears need to add several more wideouts to the roster. Expect one or two of those additions to come in the upcoming draft. Without a big “X” receiver to play on the outside, and not many of those options left in free agency, Ryan Poles could address that area of need with one of his second-round picks. Fortunately for the Bears, this draft class is loaded with legit wide receiver talent, so there’s a good chance a difference maker could be available for them to select with the No. 39 pick. If the team opts to add a wide receiver later in the draft, we’ve got you covered with some Day 2 options as well.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO