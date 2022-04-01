ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Zara-Style Spring Dresses to Buy ASAP — Starting at Just $21

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Spring dress shopping mode: activated! Now is the time! If you want to make the most out of warmer spring weather and sunny days, this is when you should start making some serious spring dress purchases, if you haven't already!

Obviously, there are so many out there, so we rounded up 21 picks to get you started. They all reminded Us of something we'd find at Zara, therefore earning our fashion stamp of approval. Check them out below — from Amazon and more!

21 Zara-Style Dresses for Spring

Cutout Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Cutouts are so in for warmer weather, and this Verdusa midi is a stunning option. It's comfy and has a gorgeous slit too!

2. We Also Love: We're getting retro vibes from this CUPSHE dress . Such a pretty color too!

3. We Can't Forget: Let's get a little silky! This Jonathan Simkhai Standard dress from Revolve is a bestseller for a reason!

Floral Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Totally boho-chic! We can't get enough of the tassel tie at the waist of this LEANI dress !

5. We Also Love: Bright and colorful pieces are so in right now. You'll just feel happy the moment you slip on this Dokotoo dress !

6. We Can't Forget: This longer Nuofengkudu dress is a great pick for more formal occasions. You'll shine in the photo booth at the next wedding!

Empire Waist Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Bridgerton brought empire waist dresses back in a big way. Now we're always on the lookout for dresses like this 24/7 Comfort Apparel maxi from Walmart!

8. We Also Love: Prefer something shorter? This comfy BTFBM mini is the way to go!

9. We Can't Forget: Babydoll style! This KIRUNDO dress is the cutest thing ever — especially with those Swiss dots!

Puff-Sleeve Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Okay, how badly do you want to go on a picnic wearing this gingham ZESICA dress ? Don't forget to snap some photos!

11. We Also Love: This English Factory shift dress from Nordstrom is such a fun color. The sleeves add some seriously stylish drama to the look!

12. We Can't Forget: The sheer puff sleeves on this EXLURA dress just add to the ethereal design of this dress. So pretty — and flattering too!

Shirt Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This LUSMAY collared shirt dress keeps things easy and breezy. It's sort of just like an extended version of a button-up shirt, but leveled up!

14. We Also Love: If you like something that defines your shape, you'll love this Bardot dress from Revolve . The ruched waist creates a beautiful silhouette!

15. We Can't Forget: We can't get over the green shade of this PYGFEMR mini shirt dress . So good for this time of year!

Embroidered Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: The pattern-blocking on this KIRUNDO dress is just phenomenal, especially with the flowers at the neckline being embroidered!

17. We Also Love: This Romwe tank dress offers up something simple but with a little bit of spice in the form of some embroidery down near the hem!

18. We Can't Forget: We instantly fell in love with the embroidered floral overlay on this Dress the Population dress from Saks Fifth Avenue. This fit-and-flare cocktail piece is just fabulous!

Satin Slip Dresses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Simple and sweet, this MINEEE slip dress is timeless. Dress it up with heels or down with sneakers!

20. We Also Love: This The Drop dress is for all of the leopard lovers out there! This body-skimming beauty comes in plenty of other variations too!

21. We Can't Forget: This xxxiticat dress is a fan-favorite at Amazon. The cowl neckline is just flawless!

This 2-Piece Lounge Set Is the Gold Standard of Airport Fashion

Read article

Looking for other ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

