ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Worried Your Neighbor’s Tree Will Fall on Your Property?

By H. Dennis Beaver, Esq.
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EC2pV_0ewkZhvX00
Getty Images

“Often homeowners and commercial property owners do not understand the importance of maintaining vegetation – primarily trees – and this is especially important if they have neighbors whose homes or offices could be damaged by falling branches or the trees themselves,” observes La Jolla, Calif., attorney Evan Walker, whose law practice concentrates on property damage and personal injury.

“When buying a house, the last thing considered is the added cost of yard maintenance. With the price of homes off the charts, few real estate agents will tell buyers, ‘And don’t forget that you will need to maintain these trees, and the yearly costs will be significant.’”

And how significant is significant?

“Depending upon the size of the property, number and types of trees, and proximity to adjoining homes or other structures, the yearly or bi-yearly expense of hiring tree trimmers can run into the thousands of dollars.

“But that’s often not the more critical problem,” Walker points out. “It is liability. Negligently failing to maintain your trees in a safe condition invites litigation when, as a direct result of this negligence or willful behavior, property damage, personal injury or death result,” he underscores.

Most lawyers recall cases discussed in law school under the heading, “Owners and Occupiers of Land,” where jury awards have been through the roof when it was shown that the owners had actual notice of the danger their trees posed to neighbors but chose to ignore it.

When Your Neighbors Are Misers

When a neighbor’s tree falls on your property, guess who has to file the insurance claim, pay the deductible and hope that their premiums won’t rise because of it in the future? That would be you. Unless you can establish that the neighbors had knowledge of the dangerous condition and ignored remedying it.

This column has heard from so many readers over the years who live in fear of their neighbors’ trees falling. Many of the concerned readers who reached out to me had already hired state certified arborists whose reports warned of an imminent danger of major property damage or injury certain to occur, and had given copies of the reports to their neighbors. Yet the neighbors still refused to take care of the problem.

Often, I phoned these negligent neighbors on my readers’ behalf, urging them to do the right thing and have the trees trimmed or removed, only to hear “No! I’m not paying for it, and I don’t care what the arborist says. Tell your reader to pay for the job!”

In several instances, within days, what was predicted to happen, did! Resulting litigation frequently revealed these negligent homeowners to have the word “Miser” stamped on their foreheads: yards overgrown with vegetation, homes in a state of disrepair and bank accounts flush with thousands of dollars.

I have also found some of my readers to be just as miserly as their cheapskate neighbors, as an email from a New Jersey reader made clear.

“My name is Michele. There are dead trees right behind my fence and I am being ignored by the owners. I need help and am at the point I don't know where to turn. I'm not getting much help from my township. Can you help me?”

So, I phoned Michele and learned:

  1. She has a report from an arborist warning, “These trees are as tall as a phone pole and are an imminent threat of falling on her house.”
  2. The neighbor was given a copy of the report, initially promised to have the trees removed, and then refused.
  3. It will cost $1,700 for the job.
  4. Her local government officials have turned a blind eye.
  5. Her source of income? “I am extremely comfortable with dividends from my investments.”
  6. Has she consulted with an attorney for a letter demanding that the dangerous condition be immediately remedied or suit will follow? “No, they charge too much!”

Where to Go for Help

“If it were me, I would alert my city or county authorities, law enforcement, code enforcement and elected representative. As it is a human-interest story, local television and newspapers should be notified. Also, I would contact my own homeowners insurance company, putting them on notice of this potential claim, as that is my obligation under the policy.”

When Michele told me that a consultation with a lawyer costs too much — in view of her clearly having the financial means and obvious need for legal help — I said: “You are being unreasonable, unfair to yourself and are exposing friends and family who visit you to a known risk of injury – and then you would be sued!

“Receiving your lawyer’s letter, these cheapskate neighbors will realize that you have the ability to drag them into court. I would expect them to react in a very different way, so after we speak, schedule a consultation with an attorney, please!”

What If You Get the Trees Trimmed, Without Permission?

I asked Evan, “What if – out of a reasonable fear the trees were on the verge of falling – Michele hires tree trimmers and without permission they enter the property, rendering the situation safe and the neighbors sue her for trespass. What would her defense be?”

“Her lawyer would raise the Defense of Necessity, explaining to a judge or jury that the law of trespass recognizes times when, to preserve the greater good, it is permissible – in fact necessary – to trespass. We call this an affirmative defense, which says, ‘Yes, I did trespass but was justified in doing so as this was an emergency.’”

Evan concluded our interview with two sayings, one 500 years old and from England: “Do not be penny wise and pound foolish.” And the other credited to Benjamin Franklin: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

About the Author

H. Dennis Beaver, Esq.

Attorney at Law, Author of "You and the Law"

After attending Loyola University School of Law, H. Dennis Beaver joined California's Kern County District Attorney's Office, where he established a Consumer Fraud section. He is in the general practice of law and writes a syndicated newspaper column, "You and the Law." Through his column he offers readers in need of down-to-earth advice his help free of charge. "I know it sounds corny, but I just love to be able to use my education and experience to help, simply to help. When a reader contacts me, it is a gift."

Comments / 1

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Fed Hikes Rates

Stocks started the day on solid footing, with the three major benchmarks all sporting gains of at least 1.5% in the lead-up to the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) mid-afternoon policy announcement. Trading got dicey in the immediate aftermath of the Fed's decision, though, with markets paring some of this...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Why Your Tax Refund Could Be Bigger This Year

At a time when many Americans are paying more for everything from gas to ground beef, tax refunds will provide much-needed cash for many families. And this year, those refunds could be particularly generous. Through the March 4, the average federal tax refund was $3,401, up 13.7% from the same...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FOXBusiness

How much is homeowners insurance on a $150,000 house?

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Homeowners...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kiplinger

Living Trusts: The Myths, the Benefits and the Rest

Be aware of some misconceptions about living trusts:. A living trust will help you avoid estate taxes. There are ways to reduce your federal and state estate taxes, but a living trust isn’t one of them. If your estate is large enough to potentially expose you to estate taxes, consult with an estate-planning attorney about strategies to reduce the size of your estate.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Waiting for Student Loan Forgiveness?

While the majority of more than 42 million people with federal student loans will soon have to resume making loan payments, hundreds of thousands of borrowers have already received billions of dollars of loan forgiveness and other relief — though that assistance is a drop in a $1.6 trillion bucket of outstanding federal student loan debt.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affirmative Defense#Fraud#Tree Care
The Guardian

Should we pay off the mortgage or use our savings for home improvements?

Q Our question is a simple one: should we pay off our mortgage or use our savings to improve the house?. We recently sold a separate property that I used for work and cannot decide what to do with the proceeds of the sale. Our home would certainly benefit from some improvements (we live in a wet and windy rural location). However, with the increase in costs of construction and supplies, we are concerned that this is not the time to undertake such work. In light of the expected increase in interest rates and continued rise in the cost of living, what do you think is the best choice?
REAL ESTATE
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Maryland Suspends Gas Tax to Offset Inflation at the Pump

As gas prices surge across the country, the federal government and various states are considering gas tax holidays – that is, temporarily suspending gas taxes to help bring down the price of fuel for consumers. On March 18, Maryland became the first state in the country to actually enact a gas tax holiday this year, which takes effect immediately and will last for 30 days.
MARYLAND STATE
MONTCO.Today

Top Tips for Buying Your Dream Vacation Property

Penn Community Bank provides ample practical advice to second-home purchasers to make the transactions a breeze to understand and execute. Each year, when winter and summer seasons eventually fade, vacationers to the Pocono Mountains or the Jersey Shore respectively pack their belongings, head home, and count the days before a return trip. But often a question blossoms among departing renters: Since we love it here so much, should we consider a second-home purchase instead of renting year after year? For able borrowers, second-home purchases are worth looking into.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Kiplinger

The Deadline for Your First RMD is April 1

If there's one thing my father complains about every year, it's having to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) from his IRAs and 401(k) plan. He did a good job saving money for retirement when he was younger, so he doesn't really need to withdraw much from his retirement accounts each year. He has reluctantly been taking RMDs for several years now, but if you turned 72 in 2021, you're just getting started. In fact, if you turned 72 in last year, you might have to take your first RMD by April 1, 2022, if you haven't done so already. That's this week, so you better act now!
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Florida Times-Union

Garden Q&A: Lichens are not killing your trees

For the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union USA TODAY NETWORK. My tree has lost all its leaves and the bark now has some fungi growing on it? Is lichen killing my tree?. Lichen (pronounced lie-ken) gets a bad rap based on its appearance alone. It has been on our planet since the beginning of time and now covers 6 to 8 percent of Earth’s land surface. Some varieties can live in extreme conditions to include outer space, temperatures of 4 degrees below zero as well as environments with poor air tolerance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Kiplinger

Tax Tips for Last-Minute Filers

What's up, everybody? It's your boy, Brandon Copeland, aka Professor Cope, and you are now tuned in to another special episode of Cope'ing With Money. So, it is tax season, and I have been on record time and time again saying that I know we've put a lot of focus on investing and budgeting, and those are really, really important topics. But one of the most common misunderstood and overlooked pieces of a full financial game plan is tax strategy.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Why Bonds Belong in Your Portfolio

Interest rates are rising and stock prices are falling, so investors naturally start thinking about bonds. But be careful. Peter Lynch, the manager of Fidelity Magellan fund during its spectacular run in the 1980s, once said, "Gentlemen who prefer bonds don't know what they are missing." Generally, I agree. Dow...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

4 Regional Bank Stocks Rooting for More Rate Hikes

The Federal Reserve recently announced a much-anticipated hike in interest rates – a 25-basis-point uptick that's expected to be just the first of several this year. The Fed's hawkishness is largely expected to be a boon for the financial sector, including a wide swath of America's regional bank stocks.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Markets Rally for Third Consecutive Day

Stocks festooned themselves in green for St. Patrick's Day after a slew of economic data releases backed up Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent observation that "this is a strong economy." Initial unemployment filings for the week ended March 12 dipped to 214,000 – well below estimates for 220,000 and...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

The Fallout From Ukraine

You don’t need us to tell you that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—and Western sanctions on Russia—are playing havoc with your finances. You’re reminded of the pain afflicting your pocketbook every time you fill your gas tank. But the impact doesn’t end there. Americans are spending more at the supermarket, mortgage rates are higher, and investors have experienced big losses in their portfolios.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy