Vikings sign ex-Colts and Panthers guard Chris Reed

By Joe Nelson
 1 day ago
The Vikings have another body to compete for the starting job at right guard as they announced Friday the signing of 29-year-old former Colts and Panthers guard Chris Reed.

Reed, a former standout offensive lineman at Minnesota State University, Mankato, started six games for the Colts last season. The year prior he made 14 starts for the Carolina Panthers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Reed ranked 38th among guards in the NFL last season with a 67.2 grade, proving to be better at run blocking (69.5) compared to pass blocking (55.5).

The only Vikings guard who put up better PFF numbers last season was Ezra Cleveland, who rated 27th overall with a 68.6 grade (55.5 pass blocking, 71.9 run blocking). Oli Udoh ranked 74th of 82 guards in the NFL last season.

Reed may not be handed the starting right guard job, but he'll certainly have a chance to win the job against fellow free-agent signee Jesse Davis, who had spent the past five seasons at tackle for the Miami Dolphins, and 2021 third-round pick Wyatt Davis.

Reed played with Adam Thielen at Minnesota State-Mankato from 2010-12 and like Thielen made it to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015.

VikingsTerritory

Vikings OL Is Complete, Sans One Thing.

They’re not kidding. The 2022 Minnesota Vikings, under new management, are embarking on a new season with nearly the same offensive line plan as 2021. And this is an offseason theme for Minnesota — strip out the old way of thinking and the folks who held those mentalities (Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer), retain the same players, and bank on the notion your method of coaching and general manager will be better.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

