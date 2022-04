ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira residents are getting more insight into how the future Pizza Hut will look on the southside. According to the agenda for the Elmira City Planning Commission meeting on April 7, the company Daland Corp. is requesting a special permit to install a pick-up window and drive-thru lane on the side of the building. However, the request said that this window will only be for pre-orders; there will not be any order station or menu board.

