Wheel of Fortune host Vanna White’s father dead at 96 as star remembers him ‘as one of the most wonderful human beings’

By Bryan Brunati
 1 day ago
WHEEL of Fortune host Vanna White's father has passed away as the longtime TV personality confirmed the news on her social media.

The 65-year-old shared a photo of herself alongside her dad, Herbert White Jr., in a sweet tribute.

Wheel of Fortune host Vanna White's father has passed away
Herbert White Jr. was 96 at the time of his passing Credit: Instagram / Vanna White

She wrote: "It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96 year old dad passed away peacefully this morning.

"He lived a full and happy life and will be remembered as one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach."

She concluded: "I love you so much dad. RIP."

People were quick to react in the comments section as one person wrote: "So sorry, Vanna. I’m sure you will miss him but God has a new angel and I’m sure he will watching guard over you.

"Prayers for you and your family."

Another added: "Sending my deepest condolences and prayers for you and your family. May your memories keep him close in your hearts."

Vanna shared the news on her Instagram as well, as her co-host Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie reacted.

The country singer, 27, wrote: "I am so very sorry for your loss. My whole family is thinking of you."

The TV personality hadn't shared many photos of her late father in the past, however, she had praised him on Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to all the great dads in the world, especially mine! I love you dad," Vanna had written at the time about the then 94-year-old.

REMEMBERING HERBERT

Herbert was Vanna's stepfather who raised her when the star's mom, Joan, and her biological father, Miguel Angel Rosich, divorced when she was an infant.

Last summer, Vanna mentioned her father on Wheel of Fortune when her longtime cohost Pat, 75, asked how he was doing.

Vanna said: "He's great... I call him every morning to say 'good morning' and that I love him."

"He's special," she added.

Vanna is a parent herself as she is a mom to two adult children: daughter Giovana (Gigi), 24 and son Nicholas (Nikko), 27.

Both kids are from her first and only marriage to restaurant owner George Santo Pietro.

'He's special,' Vanna had previously said about her dad during an episode of the famous game show Credit: Instagram / Vanna White
Herbert raised Vanna when her biological father and her mom divorced Credit: Instagram / Vanna White

