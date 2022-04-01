ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, TX

Pathologist in Henderson County murder trial says victim shot 10 times

By Sariah Bonds, Gary Bass
KLTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - During the ongoing murder trial for Dameon Tarrel Williams, a forensic pathologist testified that Athens resident Ashley Koonce suffered 10 gunshot wounds, including three to her head. Williams is accused of shooting and killing Koonce in 2020. Williams, 31, is still being held in the...

