Leeds’ miserable start to the new Super League season continued with a sixth defeat in seven games, the latest a chastening loss to a St Helens side which, in truth, barely had to get out of second gear to inflict more misery on the Rhinos. On the hunt for a new coach after Richard Agar’s departure last week, Leeds have now suffered two comprehensive defeats since Jamie Jones-Buchanan took interim charge.

