WEST CHESTER, PA — Amy Fadool, Emmy Award-winning sports anchor and reporter for NBC Sports Philadelphia, will join the discussion live on the West Chester University campus when WCU’s Athletics Department hosts a panel on Title IX, the landmark piece of gender equity legislation celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Free and open to the public, “Title IX: A Chat Through the Decades” will examine the progress and challenges to Title IX. The discussion will take place on Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. in Sykes Student Union, Ballrooms B and C, on West Rosedale Avenue.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO