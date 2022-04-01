ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Titans topple Vikings

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 1 day ago
Notre Dame senior Mia McPheters swings at a pitch during the Titans’ Southern Ohio Conference Division I softball game against Symmes Valley on Wednesday. Courtesy of Josh Wilson

AID — The Notre Dame Lady Titans gained an early leg up in the Southern Ohio Conference Division I softball race — with their 8-1 road win over Symmes Valley on Wednesday.

Facing an early 1-0 deficit, the Lady Titans tacked on five runs in the top of the third — and an additional three in the sixth.

With the game tied 1-1 in the third, and in a bases loaded two-out situation, freshman Kaylyn Darden hit a grand slam to break the tie and push Notre Dame in front.

Three straight RBI-doubles in the top of the sixth — by freshmen Bree Hicks and Maddie Entler and sophomore Kyndall Ford — plated three more Lady Titans runs.

Gwen Sparks was the winning pitcher for ND — going four and one-third inning while allowing seven hits and one earned run, and striking out three.

Ford took over in the fifth and allowed just one hit in two and two-thirds innings, striking out four.

The win raised the Lady Titans to 2-0 (1-0 SOC I), as they took advantage of four Vikings errors —despite being outhit 8-7.

Darden and Ford had two hits apiece, as Libby Kelly, Entler and Hicks each had one.

Darden drove in four runs with her grand slam.

Notre Dame travels to East on Monday (April 4 ) in SOC I play.

The Titans’ league game on Friday against Western was postponed.

***

BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 0 0 5 0 0 3 0 — 8 7 1

Symmes Valley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 8 4

Notre Dame hitting

Maddie Entler 1-4, 2R, RBI

Kyndall Ford 2-4, RBI

Maddie Brown 0-4, R

Gwen Sparks 0-3, BB

Kaylyn Darden 2-4, R, 4RBI, HR

Katie Strickland 0-3

Mia McPheters 0-1

Gracie Ashley 0-2, R

Alivia Taylor 0-0, BB

Libby Kelly 1-2, R

Annabelle Ball 0-1

Bree Hicks 1-3, 2R, RBI

Notre Dame pitching

Gwen Sparks 4.1IP, 7H, 1ER, 3K

Kyndall Ford 2.2IP, 1H, 4K

