Devin Bell named OSAA athlete of the week

Buy Now La Grande's Devin Bell slides into second as Chase Elliot, of Hermiston, waits for the throw on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Weber Field. Kathy Aney/East Oregonian

LA GRANDE — Recent performances on the diamond from one of La Grande’s standout baseball players was recognized by the Oregon School Activities Association.

OSAA named La Grande senior infielder Devin Bell the Toyota athlete of the week on Thursday, March 31. Bell was honored alongside Hallee Hughes, a track athlete for Willamina High School.

Bell was a crucial part of La Grande’s recent road trip to Arizona this past week, helping the Tigers go 3-1 through four consecutive days of competition. The senior hit for a combined .385 average and totaled five runs and 11 RBIs. Bell also took the mound for La Grande, striking out eight batters over four scoreless innings.

The award is given out every week to varsity athletes in Oregon who performed at the top of their sport in the previous week. Athletes of the week receive a letter of recognition from OSAA, a sling bag, Nike prize pack from Toyota and recognition on OSAA’s social media platforms.

The Tigers are set to take the field again at Seaside High School on April 1, squaring off against Seaside/Jewell at 4 p.m. and North Marion at 7 p.m. La Grande will then travel to Astoria for a matchup with the Fishermen at noon.