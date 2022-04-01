ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qatar

The good omen that could mean England are destined to win World Cup 2022 in Qatar with spooky link to 1966

By Ian Tuckey
 1 day ago

THEY think it's all over again...

England can take Route '66 to World Cup glory as they kick off their World Cup campaign in Qatar on the very first day - after winning the tournament the last time they did that, 56 years go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNTrv_0ewkVsxm00
Manager Gareth Southgate will hope England emulate the 1966 glory of Bobby Charlton and Co by winning the World Cup this winter Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDKcf_0ewkVsxm00
Skipper Bobby Moore holds aloft the World Cup at Wembley in 1966, after England launched the tournament on day one Credit: AP

Gareth Southgate's men are far from 'omen dry' - but must be delighted with their draw for the finals this winter.

The Three Lions face Iran and the USA. plus one from Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.

England have never met any of those Euro nations in a World Cup before.

But it's the 'first day' fact that is far more exciting for superstitious fans and believers in omens.

Alf Ramsey's 'wingless wonders' launched their 1966 bid with a tepid 0-0 draw against Uruguay on July 7.

This time around, the Three Lions will open Group B against Iran on November 21.

Then come clashes with the Yanks four days later and a possible home nations humdinger on November 29.

And if the current England crop match the boys of '66 they will only get better as the group progresses.

Bobby Moore's heroes followed up their tentative Uruguay opener with 2-0 wins over Mexico and France.

Then came a 1-0 quarter-final triumph over Argentina and a 2-1 success over Portugal, ahead of a 4-2 classic final victory against West Germany.

Geoff Hurst clinched extra-time joy that day with the most famous hat-trick in English football history.

And 2022 skipper Harry Kane must be dreaming of soaring past Wayne Rooney as the Three Lions' record scorer by emulating Hurst's feat.

Kane's bagged 49 goals in 68 England games, behind only Rooney's 53 from 120 matches.

