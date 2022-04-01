England are cut to second favourites to win the World Cup after favourable group-stage draw for Qatar 2022... with Brazil the only side ahead of Gareth Southgate's squad being backed at 6/1 to end 56 years of hurt

England have been cut to second favourites behind Brazil to win the World Cup after a dream group-stage draw for the Qatar tournament this winter.

The Three Lions will face the United States, Iran, and either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in the group stages.

Oddschecker had Gareth Southgate's men at 15/2 to end 56 years of hurt at the tournament later this year before the draw in Doha had taken place, behind both Brazil and France.

WORLD CUP WINNER BETTING ODDS

5pm:

Brazil - 11/2

France - 7/1

England - 15/2

Spain - 8/1

Germany - 19/2

Argentina - 12/1

Belgium - 12/1

Portugal - 16/1

6.30pm:

Brazil - 11/2

England - 6/1

France - 7/1

Spain - 9/1

Argentina - 10/1

Germany - 12/1

Belgium - 12/1

Portugal - 14/1

*Oddschecker

But the same company then cut the Euro 2020 finalists' odds to 6/1 - ahead of the current world champions who dropped to 7/1 - but still behind Tite's men who remained at 11/2.

Brazil have been drawn against Serbia and Switzerland - who they faced in the group stages at the 2018 World Cup - and Cameroon, who were in their group when they hosted the tournament four years before that.

Reigning champions France meanwhile will face Denmark, Tunisia and either Peru, Australia or the UAE.

Spain have come in behind Brazil, France and England at 9/1, while Argentina are at 10/1.

The winners of the 2014 tournament Germany come in next at 12/1, the same as 2018 semi-finalists Belgium.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal came in at 14/1.

The Three Lions will play in the group stages between November 21 and December and will play their first match - against Iran on the opening day of the tournament.

After being drawn in Group B they will face either hosts Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and Holland (Group A) in the second round.

England are on the same side of the draw as Argentina and France and so could face either of them in the quarters. They could then come up against the winners of Group E or G and therefore face Spain or Germany or Brazil.

The exact match schedule will be decided at a later point in a break from tradition. FIFA want to work out the best programme for television audiences around the world.

The final will take place at the Lusail Stadium just a week before Christmas on Sunday, December 18.

England, who have recaptured fans' hearts in recent years, have fallen short on the global stage ever since that famous triumph over West Germany in 1966 but optimism is building.

They are on an upward trajectory under Southgate after reaching the World Cup semi-finals four years ago.

They went one better last summer as they reached the European Championships final on home soil, only to be beaten by Italy on penalties.

'The first two are obviously teams we have not played for quite a while and the third is a total unknown but throws up a possible British derby. We know what they are all about,' Southgate told the BBC.

'We are in on day one so it's quite clear what our programme is now with the end of the Premier League and getting here as quickly as possible.

'The first objective is to get out the group regardless of the opposition and go from there.

'I think in this situation all of our thoughts are with Ukraine and the people of Ukraine.

'When that tie is played and how it is played is irrelevant and we will all adjust to enable them to play when they are able to.

'I think when you're seeded, you get the advantage of missing out on those top six or seven teams. For most of the first seeds, they would be pleased with the first group.

'The US is an interesting one, I have met Gregg Berhalter many times and had some long chats. They have some very good players and we know what they are capable of as a nation.'

Usually the identity of all 32 World Cup teams would be known by the time of the draw but three positions are still to be determined.

Two Intercontinental finals will be played in Qatar on June 13/14. Costa Rica play New Zealand in one for a place in Group E, while in the other Peru take on the winner of the Australia vs UAE play-off set for June 7, also in Doha, for a spot in Group D.

Those games were moved from March because of the disruptive effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, which put back qualifiers in some parts of the world.

One of the three European play-off routes was delayed because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland had been due to play Ukraine at Hampden Park in March but this was deferred until a date in June in the hope that Ukraine will be able to play the fixture.

The winner of that match is going to play Wales in Cardiff a few days later to discover who's going to the World Cup to join England in Group B.

2022 WORLD CUP FIXTURES DATES AND TIMINGS

Group Stages

Monday, November 21

Senegal v Holland - Al Thumama Stadium, 10am

England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, 1pm

Qatar v Ecuador - Al Bayt Stadium, 4pm

USA v Wales/Scotland/Ukraine - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina v Saudi Arabia - Lusail Stadium, 10am

Denmark v Tunisia - Education City Stadium, 1pm

Mexico v Poland - Stadium 974, 4pm

France v Peru/UAE/Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, 7pm

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco v Croatia - Al Bayt Stadium, 10am

Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, 1pm

Spain v Costa Rica/New Zealand - Al Thumama Stadium, 4pm

Belgium v Canada - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland v Cameroon - Al Janoub Stadium, 10am

Uruguay v South Korea - Education City Stadium, 1pm

Portugal v Ghana - Stadium 974, 4pm

Brazil v Serbia - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Friday, November 25

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine v Iran - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 10am

Qatar v Senegal - Al Thumama Stadium, 1pm

Holland v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm

England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia v Peru/UAE/Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, 10am

Poland v Saudi Arabia - Education City Stadium, 1pm

France v Denmark - Stadium 974, 4pm

Argentina v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Sunday, November 27

Japan v Costa Rica/New Zealand - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 10am

Belgium v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, 1pm

Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium, 4pm

Spain v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Monday, November 28

Cameroon v Serbia - Al Janoub Stadium, 10am

South Korea v Ghana - Education City Stadium, 1pm

Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, 4pm

Portugal v Uruguay - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Tuesday, November 29

Holland v Qatar - Al Bayt Stadium, 3pm

Ecuador v Senegal - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm

Iran v USA - Al Thumama Stadium, 7pm

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 7pm

Wednesday, November 30

Peru/UAE/Australia v Denmark - Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm

Tunisia v France - Education City Stadium, 3pm

Poland v Argentina - Stadium 974, 7pm

Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Thursday, December 1

Croatia v Belgium - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, 3pm

Canada v Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

Japan v Spain - Khalifa International Stadium, 7pm

Costa Rica/New Zealand v Germany - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Friday, December 2

Ghana v Uruguay - Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm

South Korea v Portugal - Education City Stadium, 3pm

Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Serbia v Switzerland - Stadium 974, 7pm

Last 16

Saturday, December 3

Match 49 - 1A v 2B - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm

Match 50 - 1C v 2D - Al Rayyan Stadium, 7pm

Sunday, December 4

Match 52 - 1D v 2C - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

Match 51 - 1B v 2A - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Monday, December 5

Match 53 - 1E v 2F - Al Janoub Stadium, 3pm

Match 54 - 1G v 2H - Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, 7pm

Tuesday, December 6

Match 55 - 1F v 2E - Education City Stadium, 3pm

Match 56 - 1H v 2G - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

Match 57 - Winner of Match 49 v Winner Match 50 - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Match 58 - Winner of Match 53 v Winner Match 54 - Education City Stadium, 3pm

Saturday, December 10

Match 59 - Winner Match 51 v Winner Match 52 - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Match 60 - Winner Match 55 v Winner Match 56 - Al Thumama Stadium, 3pm

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

Match 61 - Winner Match 57 v Winner Match 58 - Lusail Stadium, 7pm

Wednesday, December 14

Match 62 - Winner Match 59 v Winner Match 60 - Al Bayt Stadium, 7pm

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Match 63 - Khalifa International Stadium, 3pm

Final

Sunday, December 18

Match 64 - Lusail Stadium, 3pm

All kick-off times where given are GMT.