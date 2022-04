With the barrels of their guns just inside the side entrance doorway of a Ritchie Avenue home, two Akron officers fired four rounds. An autopsy would later confirm that Lawrence LeJames Rodgers, 21, was struck twice in the torso and twice in his left arm. Body camera footage of the Feb. 22 incident showed what police believed at the time to be a handgun in Rodgers’ right hand.

