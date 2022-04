This lovely 3-year-old pit bull is Ruthie and she can be adopted through the South Bend Animal Resource Center. Ruthie would love an active family to have adventures with since she is very energetic. She loves playing with toys and chewing on bones. Ruthie knows how to sit, and she keeps her kennel clean. Ruthie is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and is microchipped. ...

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 48 MINUTES AGO