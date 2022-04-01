ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Grant Calcaterra NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for SMU TE

By BR NFL Scouting Department
Bleacher Report
 1 day ago

— Long arms help overcome smaller size. — Very good straight-line speed. Has the ability to stretch the field on vertical routes like overs and seams. Can pull away from defenders on crossing routes. — Can create explosive plays after the catch with his speed. — Athletic enough to...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
NBC Chicago

NFL Draft 2022: 10 Cornerbacks Bears May Target With Their Picks

10 cornerbacks Bears may target in 2nd round and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles first addressed the media he conveyed the importance of building the Bears roster through the draft. Heading into 2022, no position needs more bolstering than the cornerback group. The team needs to not only find an outside corner to play opposite Jaylon Johnson, but they need a reliable slot corner as well, as the slot corner is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ defense. Kindle Vildor and Thomas Graham will each have the opportunity to show their new coaches that they’ve grown over the past year, but the team will certainly want to bring in serious competition at the group as well. While Eberflus’ scheme largely relies on zone concepts, corners will be asked to play man coverage at times too. They’ll also always be expected to chip in on run defense, so that will be an important trait to look for in potential draft prospects.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best players the Cowboys can select with the 24th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

An underwhelming performance from Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys front office during the free agency period of the 2022 offseason has the team looking towards next month’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas. After unceremoniously trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, releasing La’el Collins, and losing out on Randy Gregory (twice), the Cowboys now find themselves piecing together a draft plan to fill more holes than previously anticipated.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Nfl Draft#Concussions#American Football#Scouting Report#Dnp Vertical#Statistics 11 G#Avg
NFL Analysis Network

3 WR’s The Packers Must Target In The 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers offense is going to look a lot different in 2022 than it has the last few seasons. While they were able to work out a deal to bring Aaron Rodgers back into the fold, his No. 1 target from the better part of the last six seasons is moving on.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

FILM STUDY: Ideal schemes for top cornerbacks in 2022 NFL draft

A compelling storyline heading into the 2022 NFL draft is who will be the first cornerback off the board. Some analysts have been eyeing LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. in the top spot ever since his freshman season in 2019. Others have elevated Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner to the head of the class following his performance at the NFL combine. Washington’s Trent McDuffie also is in the mix.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Xavien Howard, Dolphins Agree to $50M Contract; Becomes NFL's Top Paid CB

The Miami Dolphins and veteran cornerback Xavien Howard reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension on Friday with $50 million in new money, per multiple reports. The Dolphins and Xavien Howard have agreed to a five-year deal with $50M in new money, per source.<br><br>Howard now becomes the highest-paid CB in the league by APY, making over $24M annually.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Bobby Wagner, Rams Agree to Reported 5-Year Contract Worth Up to $65M

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he will sign a five-year deal that could be worth up to $65 million. The Seattle Seahawks announced March 9 they were releasing the 31-year-old, who had spent his entire 10-year career...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Won't Negotiate New Contract Until After Season

It appears a contract extension for Lamar Jackson will have to wait. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback told the franchise he is focused on the 2022 campaign and wants to wait until the season is over to negotiate a new deal, according to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. The news comes after rumors...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Steelers Doing 'Extensive' Scouting On Entire QB Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly doing an "extensive amount of work" to scout all of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class. ESPN's Jordan Reid reported Friday the Steelers, who own the No. 20 pick, could "get aggressive and trade up" for a QB despite signing veteran Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year, $14.3 million contract in free agency.
NFL
FOX Sports

New York Giants eye QB Sam Howell ahead of NFL Draft

Four members of the New York Giants coaching staff were in Chapel Hill this week to watch Sam Howell, perhaps planning for the North Carolina quarterback's career in a darker shade of blue. Director of player development Tim McDonnell and quarterback coach Shea Tierney were both reported at Howell's Pro...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Dylan Parham

Even though he has yet to take a single snap there, Dylan Parham is considered one of the top center prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. A four-year starter at three different positions for Memphis, Parham projects as a center because of his combination of athleticism and movement skills along with a lack of size. There will be a learning curve for him to adapt to the new position, but the right situation could unlock something special, which is why Parham will probably be taken at some point on Day 2 of the draft.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy