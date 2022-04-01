ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludwig Clears The Air On Dr Disrespect Feud

By Victoria F
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ludwig and Dr Disrespect stirred up some drama surrounding the very first Streamer Awards earlier this week, and they've got quite the large audience of fans looking in on it. But as was the case with Doc and NickMercs' recent Twitter feud, Ludwig and Doc's clash may not be as serious...

