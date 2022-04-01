US soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI, child abuse in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Decorated soccer star Hope Solo has released a statement from her attorney after reportedly being arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

A post to Solo’s Twitter account Friday reads, “On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.” The statement is credited to Solo’s attorney, Rich Nichols.

According to court documents, a witness observed Solo “passed out” behind the wheel of her vehicle for more than an hour, with the engine running and children in the backseat, WGHP reported.

Hope Solo was previously arrested on domestic violence charges in 2014. That case was dismissed, in part due to witnesses declining to testify, USA Today reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group