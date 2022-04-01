ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Oldest park ranger in America retires at 100, ending an incredible career

By Monica Danielle,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 1 day ago

Betty Reid Soskin didn't start as a full-time park ranger until the age of 85 -- and the impact she made over the last 15 years promises to be everlasting.

Betty Reid Soskin, the National Park Service’s oldest active ranger, retired on Thursday at the age of 100. Soskin, who worked at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California, spent her last day as she had spent every other workday for the last 15 years: leading public programs and sharing her personal experiences and those of other women who worked on the home front in the Second World War.

“To be a part of helping to mark the place where that dramatic trajectory of my own life, combined with others of my generation, will influence the future by the footprints we’ve left behind has been incredible,” Soskin said in a statement from the NPS announcing her retirement.

Soskin didn't just work at the park, she was an integral part of its inception. She was in her 80s, working as a staffer for California State Assemblywoman Dion Aroner when she began sitting in on planning meetings for the Rosie the Riveter National Park. The goal was to pay tribute to the home front workers of World War II with an experimental urban park that had locations scattered around Richmond, which is about 20 miles north of San Francisco, and the same city where workers produced hundreds of ships during the war.

As the only Black person in the room, Soskin knew that the dozen or more locations that would form the park were sites of racial segregation. She realized the story of the park was incomplete and began working to help shape the park's identity.

Her stories and input made a profound impact on the park service and its mission, the NPS director, Chuck Sams, said in a statement. "Her efforts remind us that we must seek out and give space for all perspectives so that we can tell a more full and inclusive history of our nation," he said.

In 2007, after working with the agency on a grant to reveal “untold stories” of Black people’s efforts in the U.S. during the Second World War, Soskin became a permanent park employee at age 85.

"There is the story, which is a legitimate story, of Rosie the Riveter, white woman -- but there is also the story of many people who were beside them,” Soskin told AccuWeather last year from her home in Richmond.

Eventually, Soskin began publicly sharing the stories of women of color who worked on the home front during the war. Her tour, “Untold Stories and Lost Conversations, routinely sold out months in advance. “When I first was working, I had a bus that carried about 15 or 20 people, and we would go out and follow the line for the scattered sites that form the park and I would tell stories about those sites," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERcbx_0ewkRhdr00

Soskin's efforts have captured worldwide attention and even resulted in an invitation to the Obama White House where she introduced the president at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in 2015. She had her portrait taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz. She narrated a commercial for The North Face clothing company last July and was profiled in The New York Times, which duly noted: "Watch even a brief online clip of one of her ranger talks, with her gentle but uncompromising tell-it-like-it-is style, and you understand her appeal."

“The National Park Service is grateful to Ranger Betty for sharing her thoughts and first-person accounts in ways that span across generations,” said Naomi Torres, acting superintendent of Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park. “She has used stories of her life on the Home Front, drawing meaning from those experiences in ways that make that history truly impactful for those of us living today.”

Her retirement marks an incredible, full-circle moment for a woman born as waves of Jim Crow violence ravaged the United States, who grew up knowing her great-grandmother, a woman born into slavery who became free during the Emancipation Proclamation. 100-year-old Betty Reid Soskin has worked tirelessly to shine a light on the forgotten and untold stories of Black history.

"Being a primary source in the sharing of that history -- my history -- and giving shape to a new national park has been exciting and fulfilling,” Soskin said. “It has proven to bring meaning to my final years.”

Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park will celebrate Betty’s retirement later this month. Details of the event can be found on the park’s website.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 13

Related
Motley Fool

The 10 Worst Places to Buy a Home in 2022

You can make the most of your home by buying in the right city. If the cost of living in an area is so high your quality of life suffers, it's not worth buying there. A city with high job growth attracts new people, which in turn, increases your odds of building equity in a home.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, CA
Government
City
Philo, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
AccuWeather

Tremendous swarm of bugs crawls across the Outback

A wild video from near Quilpie, Australia, a town in Eastern Australia about 600 miles west of Brisbane, caught thousands of slater bugs moving across red dirt in the middle of the Australian Outback. The sheer number of creepy crawlies moving across the dirt almost made it look like the surface of the Earth itself was moving.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Betty Reid Soskin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Park Ranger#Urban Park#Black People#National Park Service#Nps
AccuWeather

Cold weather in the Northeast leaving as March turns to April?

The harsh cold and biting winds, more typical of January, that gripped the Northeast over the weekend and at the beginning of the new week will soon be a thing of the past, as topsy-turvy spring conditions will yield some warmer weather and perhaps severe thunderstorms during the last days of March, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
AccuWeather

75 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut

The same potent storm system responsible for more than 200 incidents of severe weather and dozens of tornado reports over the central United States through Wednesday night set its focus its energy on a dozen states in the East on Thursday evening, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Some of Thursday's severe thunderstorms include the potential for a few tornadoes to develop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
World War II
KESQ News Channel 3

One last moment: A College of the Desert love story

It's the type of love story you think can only possibly happen in movies, except it happened to two former College of the Desert students. Peter and Jennifer Terhune were both 18-years-old when they started their first year at College of the Desert. Both of them were transplants to the area, so neither had any The post One last moment: A College of the Desert love story appeared first on KESQ.
WOODLAND, CA
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

45K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy