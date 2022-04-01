Brazil posts trade surplus of $7.4 billion in March

BRASILIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $7.4 billion in March, official data showed on Friday, below the median forecast of a $9.01 billion surplus from a Reuters poll with economists.

The Economy Ministry updated its forecasts and it now sees a trade surplus of $111.6 billion in 2022, much higher than the $79.4 billion estimated before, on the back of a surge in exports. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)