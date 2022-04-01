ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person Killed in Crash on Freeway Transition in Mission Hills

By City News Service
 1 day ago
MISSION HILLS (CNS) - A crash on a freeway transition road in Mission Hills today left a vehicle occupant dead.

The crash was reported about 7:15 a.m. on the transition from the westbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, who died at a hospital, the CHP reported.

The transition road was closed while an investigation was conducted into the circumstance of the crash.

Authorities also closed the transition road from the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway to the westbound 118 Freeway, along with the Laurel Canyon on-ramp to the westbound 118 Freeway.

