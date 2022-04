PUP are a band who always teeter just on the brink of destruction. Frontman Stefan Babcock’s delivery shreds his vocal cords so much that a doctor once advised him to consider early retirement, while they’ve also recorded a song about wanting to off one another (2016’s matter-of-fact ‘If This Tour Doesn’t Kill You, Then I Will’). The nihilistic Toronto punks are like a fucked-up tour van hurtling onwards, with all four wheels rattling as if they’ll fly off the axis at any second.

