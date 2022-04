A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.

