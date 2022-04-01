ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Another cultural blow: Rhino to close its doors

claremont-courier.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClaremont continues to shed its cultural touchstones at an alarming rate with the announcement today that Rhino Records, a much-loved Village mainstay since 1974, is closing its doors and relocating. Rising rents in the Village are the reason for the city’s loss of the esteemed independent record store. Its...

claremont-courier.com

JJW McCorkle
1d ago

….. This is the results when you allow Progressive /Liberal factions to dictate the living conditions and geo political environment in Claremont . Temporary Students with Liberal agenda , changing what was a fantastic ‘Way of Life Landscape’ . Claremont allowed its citizens to be brainwashed into thinking it had a problem with its law enforcement , its method of solving homelessness and a problem with Claremont Conservatism … Claremont took care of its citizens and its established small businesses at one time … Not any more

