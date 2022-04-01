Another cultural blow: Rhino to close its doors

In many ways, New York is still living on the capital from investments made lifetimes ago. Two of the most ambitious cultural construction projects now under way, the renovation of Geffen Hall and the extension of the American Museum of Natural History, are updates of updates of institutions created in the mid-19th century. Both are wrestling with the same set of dilemmas: how to be forward-looking custodians of the past; how to transform and expand without violating the cityscape; how to grow more efficient but not more generic; how to avoid slipping from up-to-date right into dated. Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic have subsumed all those questions under one fundamental decision: to create an entirely new, technically advanced symphony hall inside the existing shell, a process akin to dumping out and repacking a half-billion-dollar suitcase. The museum has set itself an even more complex and delicate challenge, maneuvering a new segment into a beloved but chaotic agglomeration of buildings.

